Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's gothic play area revealed - complete with new addition from Australia

Kourtney Kardashian has been incredibly protective of baby son Rocky's privacy since his arrival in November, but the doting mom has still given a sweet glimpse into her youngest child's life with several candid photos on social media.

Most recently, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a picture focusing on Rocky's play area, which is gothic in theme, with many black and white toys and decorations.

There is a lullaby made up of black and white, as well as a black and white toy box. Rocky also has a growing collection of stuffed animal toys, including a koala bear, which looks to have been brought back from the family's recent trip to Australia.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason shows off bold new look

Kourtney and her three youngest children - Rocky, Reign, nine, and Penelope, 11, all joined Travis Barker Down Under for several weeks in February, as he completed the Australian leg of the Blink 182 tour.

Kourtney's oldest child Mason, 14, stayed at home with dad Scott Disick, likely due to not wanting to miss too much school. The Poosh founder had the most amazing time away, which also marked Rocky's first trip abroad.

A look at Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's play area, complete with gothic themed decor and a koala bear toy

She shared several photos from their adventures on social media afterwards, including one of Rocky's tiny baby foot in front of the window on the plane.

She wrote: "Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."

© Instagram Kourtney is a doting mom-of-four

She previously posted another picture series, this time focusing on the beautiful home they stayed in.

She wrote: "Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"

© Rodin Eckenroth Kourtney Kardashian shares baby Rocky with husband Travis Barker

The trip to Australia was especially poignant for Travis, who is not only there with his baby son, but it marks his first time back there since his near-fatal plane accident.

The musician was in a plane crash in 2008 and has since spoken out about how his family, in particular wife Kourtney, have helped him conquer his fears. In August 2021, he traveled to Cabo San Lucas on a plane with Kourtney, his first plane ride in 13 years.

The Poosh founder is a doting mom

Chatting to the LA Times about how he was "healed" by the power of love, the star explained: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.

"It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly. The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable. It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this worth it?'

"But I don't like anything having a hold on me, either — I don't like being afraid, and I don't like having things from my past control my future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.