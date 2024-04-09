Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky pictured in adorable beach photo on vacation with famous mom, aunts, and cousins

Kourtney Kardashian continues to share outtakes from her glorious family vacation to the Turks & Caicos with her sisters and their children.

The 44-year-old reality TV star and mom-of-four brought her three older children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope along, plus her adorable newborn with husband Travis Barker, baby Rocky Thirteen.

The five-month-old may not have made many appearances alongside his half-siblings and cousins in photos, but his mom finally shared a peek at him from the trip.

Kourtney posted a new compilation of photos from the lush vacation, which included more gorgeous sunsets, more sandy beaches, more delicious breakfasts, and more sandcastles with the kids.

In one of the snaps, she was seen doting on her newborn, as only their feet were visible while Kourtney sat poolside, with Rocky's own little foot dangling off his mom's knee.

Doting aunt Khloé was one of the first to respond, commenting: "Cutie!!!!!" while their close friend Malika Haqq wrote: "That little foot," and a fan added: "I admire how you love being a mom."

© Instagram The post included a rare glimpse of a tiny Rocky Thirteen Barker

Khloé and Kim have also been on the trip, alongside their respective kids, True and Tatum, plus North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, seen in the many photos and videos the Kardashian sisters have posted.

This isn't the first proper family vacation for Kourtney since giving birth to Rocky, though, as the Kardashian-Barker clan took off for Australia back in February-March to support Travis while he was touring with Blink-182.

It was a more intimate time, though, including just the couple, plus Kourtney's three kids with ex Scott Disick, and their newborn. The wellness entrepreneur reflected on the holiday with a post later that read: "Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies." See a glimpse of the trip below...

"Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)," she wrote, including another photo of Rocky's little foot.

The Lemme and Poosh founder took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week with one of the bikini photos she'd posted (in which she made fun of her sister Kim's infamous diamond earring incident from Keeping Up with the Kardashians) and shared a statement on postpartum bodies.

© Instagram She provided a similar peek at him after her Australian family getaway

"Dear new mommies," she wrote alongside the story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

She opened up about the idea of finding ways to be kinder to herself and her body about the ways it can change during pregnancy and giving birth, imploring other new moms to do the same and calling out those who criticize them for not "bouncing back" quickly enough.

© Instagram Alongside a bikini photo teasing Kim, she shared a statement on women's postpartum bodies

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she added. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."

"You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too ;). XOXO."

