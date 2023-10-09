Jessica Alba looks unrecognizable in rare throwback pics for mom's birthday tribute

Jessica Alba gave fans a nostalgic walk through her memory lane as she celebrated her mother, Cathy Alba's birthday on Sunday.

The 42-year-old star curated a beautiful collection of photographs that spanned several decades, capturing the unwavering bond the two shared over the years.

In her tribute, Jessica wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday to my mamasita @cathyalba. I love you to the moon and back - thank you for always supporting me, believing in me, and pushing me to follow my dreams. You keep it real and hold it down, and I'm so grateful for you. Cheers to another trip around the sun! #HappyBirthday #LibraSeason."

Cathy, visibly moved by the thoughtful gesture, responded: "God blessed me with you, and I love you so very much."

© Instagram Jessica looks unrecognizable in throwback images

The montage presented a delightful time capsule, starting with an adorable image of young Jessica, likely aged between 10 and 12.

Her youthful exuberance, accented with big teased bangs and a hat, could remind many of the iconic 1990s look from the sitcom Blossom. Cathy, radiant as always, sported the voluminous hair characteristic of the 1980s and early 1990s.

© Instagram Jessica as a baby

As we traverse through the images, we see Jessica nestled between her parents, all sporting Los Angeles Rams jerseys, displaying their family's team spirit.

Another more recent capture shows the mother-daughter duo in matching floral dresses, forming heart shapes with their hands, epitomizing their affectionate relationship.

© Instagram Jessica as a teen

Perhaps the most heartwarming of all was an image of baby Jessica, cradled in her mother's arms, with Cathy's hair giving away the unmistakable vibe of the 1970s.

Another standout was a classy headshot of Cathy in a timeless black turtleneck, complemented by striking red lipstick. Here, one could instantly see where Jessica inherited her timeless beauty from.

A throwback to what seems like a family wedding showcases Jessica, radiant in a strapless blue dress, accompanied by her parents and brother, Joshua Alba. The Alba family, in coordinated grey suits and elegant dresses, seemed to be an integral part of the wedding celebration.

© Instagram Jessica with her mom and dad

Rounding up the collection was a heartwarming snapshot of Jessica and Cathy sharing a sushi meal, celebrating their bond in the present day.

Jessica, known for her roles in Dark Angel, Good Luck Chuck, and Fantastic Four, among others, has been open about her relationship with her mother. Although the actress recently shared that she no longer attends therapy with her daughters, the bond she shares with her mother remains evidently unshakable.