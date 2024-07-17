Lisa Kudrow gave fans a rare and touching glimpse into her family life during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

The 60-year-old actress shared a poignant moment from when her son Julian, now 26, was just a young boy.

Recalling the incident, Lisa revealed, "My son was five and he saw me crying in the kitchen. He asked why, and my husband told him it was because 'Friends' had ended. Julian, in his innocent wisdom, said, 'But you can see your friends, you can just call them.'"

Lisa laughed as she recounted the story, adding that her son had no idea that the show was called Friends.

Lisa Kudrow shares special glimpse into parenting rarely seen son Julian

Lisa, known for her private nature regarding her family, shares Julian with her husband, Michael Stern.

The couple raised Julian in Los Angeles, where he eventually left home to attend college.

© Gregg DeGuire Lisa Kudrow is a doting mom to son Julian

Reflecting on becoming an empty nester, Lisa admitted: "I think I'm handling it really well, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard! I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

Julian has followed in his mother's footsteps into the world of entertainment, studying cinematography in college.

© Jesse Grant Lisa Kudrow with her husband and son

Initially focused on film editing, he has also ventured into acting, with a role in the short film Seth's Big Break 2.

Despite his connections to one of TV's most iconic shows, Julian doesn't watch "Friends," a fact that Lisa has shared with a mix of amusement and relief.

© John Shearer Lisa Kudrow with son Julian on the red carpet

In a candid chat on the podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe," Lisa recounted a funny anecdote from Julian's childhood. "When we were home and watching the show, there was Jennifer [Aniston], and Julian would say 'mommy' because he couldn't tell the difference. When he saw Jennifer in person, he would crawl into her lap. I joked, 'You prefer her, that's fine, a lot of people do. She's lovely.'"

Rob Lowe, intrigued by Lisa's ability to balance a bustling career with motherhood, asked her about that dynamic.

© Jesse Grant Lisa Kudrow with son Julian as a young boy

"You were married, had a small baby, and were in a different phase of your life. That must have added something cool and different – you were ahead of everybody in leading your life," he said.

Lisa responded thoughtfully, "When I was there, I was there. My son was so little; he was five or six when we finished 'Friends.' A set really isn't a place for a toddler to be running around. It wasn't fun for him. He wasn't there much, as it turns out. It was fine for a quick visit but not to spend all day with mommy. I did not like him experiencing me not as mommy. Because Phoebe was not his mother, Phoebe does not have children."