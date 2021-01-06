Lisa Kudrow makes surprise revelation about son Julian

Lisa Kudrow is a doting mum to 22-year-old son Julian, who she shares with husband Michael Stern.

The Friends actress prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight and rarely gives interviews, but has previously opened up about her only child – making a surprising revelation about him!

The Phoebe Buffay actress told Page Six: "[Julian] made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn't want a brother or sister. "To this day, he'll say, 'Thank you.'"

Julian has been pictured on the red carpet with his famous mum over the years but more recently has decided to stay out of the spotlight.

However, on his birthday in May, Lisa shared a rare photo of him on Instagram, sitting at the table at his home in LA with a tasty looking Snickerdoodle birthday cake.

Lisa Kudrow revealed son Julian wanted to be an only child

The cake was made by Californian catering company, Baked it Myself, who created the delicious treat from a cookie base, which had the words 'Happy Birthday Julian' written out in orange icing.

Lisa's pregnancy was written into Friends, when her character was carrying triplets for her brother Frank and his wife Alice.

And while Friends has a legion of fans around the world, the Space Force star made the surprise revelation that her son wasn't keen on the US sitcom.

The Friends star with Julian on his birthday

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel seven years ago, the host asked whether her son was old enough to watch the show. "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," she said, before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

More recently, Lisa opened up about Julian on the same show in 2018, just after he had gone to college.

Lisa is famous for playing Phoebe Buffay in Friends

"He's doing great. I'm doing – well," she said.

"I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard!"

On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

