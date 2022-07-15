Lisa Kudrow makes surprising confession to Kelly Clarkson as she reveals alternative career We can’t imagine her not being on the screen

Unquestionably, Kelly Clarkson is a remarkable host who attracts actresses, singers, and everyone in between to her show. She has a real knack for persuading these celebrities to make unexpected revelations to her audience.

Friends actor Lisa Kudrow was one of the most recent guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is hosted by the Voice coach and interior designer.

The former American Idol winner questioned Lisa about her career aspirations prior to becoming an actor, shown in a teaser clip for the episode, that was uploaded to the show's YouTube channel.

The video dives in with Kelly confused yet eager to know more, when she reveals that Lisa originally wanted to be a doctor whilst growing up.

Kelly said, jokingly, that she also aspired to work in the medical area, and added: “Me too. I was going to be a doctor too and then I was like, I guess I’ll sing.”

The host compliments the actor who portrayed the iconic character of Phoebe in Friends for having such ambitions, and Lisa clarifies that it wasn't a sudden development.

Lisa's dad was a doctor and her brother was in medical school, therefore she was always immersed in the medical and scientific realm. She said: “I found it fascinating. I loved biology. I took honours biology. I was like, well this is it for me, for sure.”

However, Kelly and the audience were intrigued by Lisa's transition to acting since that industry is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

When Lisa was returning from college for Spring break, she recalls hearing a radio commercial for a sitcom in which the actors would tout their "best joke," which remained with her since the advertisement emphasised the cringe line.

Lisa goes on to say that moments like these would arise where she would hear little stabs and say to herself that if she ever found herself in that position, she wouldn’t be so cringe.

She also recalls watching other celebrities too on shows such as David Letterman and said "Lisa, when you're on Letterman, don't be phoney." But she questioned why she would ever be on the show if she wanted to be a doctor.

Lisa joins Julia Haart and DeVaughn Nixon on this week's episode

Kelly claims that Lisa manifested her acting profession by making a mental vision board, and Lisa attributes her interest in acting to the voice in her head while she was growing up.

But factors such as not having children or any other significant commitments allowed her to pursue acting for a long time.

Kelly's response to Lisa's account of entering the acting industry, which truly changed her life since Friends has such a lasting legacy, was, "I'm so glad you did”, to which Lisa agreed.

Lisa said, "They were thrilled," in response to Kelly's humorous remark that Lisa had likely let her doctor family down.

Naturally, fans also voiced their opinions about Lisa confessions and appearance on the show to which one wrote: "Lisa might just possibly be my favorite person on the planet."

Although we are certain that Lisa would have been a fantastic doctor, we are unable to envision anyone else playing the adored Phoebe.

