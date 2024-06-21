Emily Andre shares meaningful video from inside glamorous family home - and husband Peter is so supportive

Emily Andre is blissfully in her baby bubble after welcoming her daughter Arabella on 2 April, and on Thursday, she shared a meaningful video from her lavish Surrey home.

Taking to her Instagram account, the junior doctor, 34, shared an informative clip showcasing breast pumps she has been using since welcoming her little girl. In the video, which you can see below, Emily shows fans a glimpse inside her stunning family mansion as she demonstrates using the products.

In the video, Emily could be seen strolling around her glamorous living room which has a chic grey-hued colour palette. As for furnishings and decor, Peter Andre's wife has opted for stylish faux fur rugs and throws, and hardwood doors, adding a wholesome feel to the family room.

Not to mention a plush, light grey corner sofa, and matching cushions. On one wall Emily has added a sweet birdhouse decoration in the same elegant grey shade as the walls.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their newborn daughter on 2 April

Captioning the post she said: "I thought it would be interesting to start a small series of items that I have been loving since giving birth to baby Arabella that I had no idea existed 7 years ago when I had Theo.

Adding: "This isn’t an ad, I just want to share tips and tricks that have helped me along the way."

After sharing the details of which pump she uses- the 'M5' from Momcozy - she quipped: "A word of warning - don’t sterilise it in the microwave!! I accidentally melted one of the parts."

It's safe to say that adoring husband Peter couldn't have been more proud of his wife and commented: "You are the best," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Despite the candid nature of the update, the mother-of-three looked beautiful, rocking a comfy-looking playsuit with long sleeves. The beige piece was so flattering on Emily and featured three buttons on the torso.

She wore her long brown tresses down, cascading past her shoulders as she hoovered her living room, and as for her makeup, Emily wore smokey brown eyeshadow, black mascara, warm bronzer and nude lipstick.