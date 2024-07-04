Scott Disick's dream home couldn't be more different to ex-Kourtney Kardashian's abode with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated on and off for almost a decade, welcoming their three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, before splitting for good in 2015.

The couple certainly had their differences during their relationship and following their breakup, Kourtney has gone on to marry Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott has dated a bevy of beauties, including Sofia Richie.

One thing we never knew they differed so much on, however, was their taste in décor. When the couple lived together during their relationship, their shared home left Scott bemused, when he called the interiors, "Alice in Wonderland meets Beetlejuice."

© Mat Hayward Scott Disick wasn't sure about Kourtney's taste in home design

Indeed, the decor was wild complete with black and white striped wallpaper, palm print staircases and jungle-themed bedrooms for the kids, with Kourtney saying of the bold design, "When we first started decorating, I wanted all white walls and for everything to be really simple. Then I started saying: 'I'm too young. This is my first house: I want to have fun!'"

The Kardashians are famed for their minimalist décor, with muted tones throughout their many mansions, but Kourtney has always deviated from the simple designs of her sisters. In the home she shares with Travis Barker she's opted for a spooky theme, with Halloween-worthy prints on the walls all year round, and a nursery with a drum kit in – she never was one for conforming!

In stark contrast, Scott Disick gave an insight into his dream décor on Instagram on Wednesday.

Scott Disick's dream home

Scott posted a photo of a home cinema, complete with faux fur carpets, mustard sofas, wood paneled walls and a marble coffee table. He captioned it: "Little home theater vibes. Should I do it?" with the snap receiving endless admiration from his followers who loved the 1970s style of the room.

© Instagram Scott shared his dream home cinema

The 41-year-old is clearly taking his interiors seriously, sharing a video of his new sofas last week. "I really don't know where to put them," he told his followers. "Absolutely love them, they made them, extra long for me. I'm loving them and I'm trying to figure out where they're going to go."

He then panned the video around the room, asking where the new arrivals should go. See inside his home below...

A far cry from his and Kourtney's colourfully decorated pad, Scott has stuck to neutral, muted tones, which likely help keep him calm amid his hectic life.

© Instagram Scott loves sharing his décor with his fans

"We all need different colours in our homes depending on our personalities," explains furniture designer and colour consultant Emma Diaz. "The colours that we choose to surround ourselves with within our interiors should not only be a reflection of our personalities but can also help us feel energised, inspired, calm, cheerful, content etc."

We hope Scott is happy with his home design!