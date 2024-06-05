Kourtney Kardashian's ever changing looks since welcoming Rocky as she brings mob wife trend into summer

Kourtney Kardashian has always admitted that she puts motherhood before anything, including how she dresses - but that doesn't mean she's afraid to turn out a look on occasion.

In fact, the entrepreneur and mom-of-four has shown off a number of different styles since giving birth to her son Rocky with Blink-182 drummer.

Most recently, Kourtney brought the mob wife look into summer with a shiny black satin trench coat and low cut top beneath, which she paired with a bold berry lip color and statement tinted sunglasses. She posed next to an embroidered image of the Virgin Mary similar to what had been on her veil when she married Travis in Italy.

But she's opted for more off-duty model looks, tomboy fits, and even rockstar's girlfriend looks as well.

Here's a look at Kourtney's best looks since she gave birth to Rocky.

1/ 6 Tomboy on vacation As Kourtney enjoyed the sun in the Bahamas, she rocked a low key look with oversized, brightly colored t-shirts to enjoy the sun. In this snap, as she rides a bike she wears a large sporty sky blue shirt with baggy sleeves - potentially one of Travis', as she's made it clear she loves nothing more than to steal her husband's shirts.



2/ 6 © @kourtneykardash Instagram Off-duty chic Kourtney rocked an oversized trench as she spent time in Australia, sharing her key tips to dressing when looking after a newborn. She said that: "getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable". She added that often this means stealing her husband's "vintage t shirts and dickies".

3/ 6 Rockstar's girlfriend Kourtney channeled the timeless look of the rockstar's girlfriend while backstage at the Blink-182 concert in Australia. Her black hair was wavy, held back by a headband as she wore an oversized red and white shirt dress with a graphic design on it.



4/ 6 © Instagram Romantic in red Celebrating Valentine's Day, Kourtney showed that love was in the air in a bright red, figure-hugging dress. The glamorous look had long sleeves embellished with fur, and a cut out hole at the back of the dress, as she posed next to red roses.



5/ 6 Slick and all black On a rare night off mommy duty, Kourtney and Travis matched in slick black tuxedos. The mom-of-four wore a black lace bustier underneath, and slicked back her hair for the special night out on the town.

