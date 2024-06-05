Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's ever changing looks since welcoming Rocky as she brings mob wife trend into summer
Kourtney Kardashian's ever changing looks since welcoming Rocky as she brings mob wife trend into summer

The Lemme entrepreneur is a mom-of-four as well as a style icon

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian has always admitted that she puts motherhood before anything, including how she dresses - but that doesn't mean she's afraid to turn out a look on occasion.

In fact, the entrepreneur and mom-of-four has shown off a number of different styles since giving birth to her son Rocky with Blink-182 drummer.

View post on Instagram
 

Most recently, Kourtney brought the mob wife look into summer with a shiny black satin trench coat and low cut top beneath, which she paired with a bold berry lip color and statement tinted sunglasses. She posed next to an embroidered image of the Virgin Mary similar to what had been on her veil when she married Travis in Italy.

But she's opted for more off-duty model looks, tomboy fits, and even rockstar's girlfriend looks as well.

Here's a look at Kourtney's best looks since she gave birth to Rocky.

1/6

Kourtney stuns in an oversized blue shirt

Tomboy on vacation

As Kourtney enjoyed the sun in the Bahamas, she rocked a low key look with oversized, brightly colored t-shirts to enjoy the sun. In this snap, as she rides a bike she wears a large sporty sky blue shirt with baggy sleeves - potentially one of Travis', as she's made it clear she loves nothing more than to steal her husband's shirts.

2/6

Kourtney's beauty routine© @kourtneykardash Instagram

Off-duty chic

Kourtney rocked an oversized trench as she spent time in Australia, sharing her key tips to dressing when looking after a newborn. She said that: "getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable". She added that often this means stealing her husband's "vintage t shirts and dickies".

3/6

Kourtney Kardashian with baby son Rocky

Rockstar's girlfriend

Kourtney channeled the timeless look of the rockstar's girlfriend while backstage at the Blink-182 concert in Australia. Her black hair was wavy, held back by a headband as she wore an oversized red and white shirt dress with a graphic design on it.

4/6

kourtney kardashian wearing red dress posing by bouquet of roses© Instagram

Romantic in red

Celebrating Valentine's Day, Kourtney showed that love was in the air in a bright red, figure-hugging dress. The glamorous look had long sleeves embellished with fur, and a cut out hole at the back of the dress, as she posed next to red roses.

5/6

@kourtneykardash Instagram

Slick and all black

On a rare night off mommy duty, Kourtney and Travis matched in slick black tuxedos. The mom-of-four wore a black lace bustier underneath, and slicked back her hair for the special night out on the town.

6/6

Kourtney Kardashian wearing a black leotard and fur coat© Instagram

Mob wife Christmas

Kourtney was the Belle of the Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve Party as she wore an extravagant fur coat as a dress. She wore nothing underneath but a pair of tights, which she paired with strappy sandals.

