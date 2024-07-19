George Stephanopoulos's rarely seen daughters are celebrated in family beach photo — and they look so different

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos may be empty nesters, but they haven't forgotten their adorable daughters even though they've headed off to college.

In fact, podcast host Ali shared an adorable throwback photo of their daughters on Instagram as a reminder that they'll always be her babies. The photo saw her and George holding daughters Harper and Elliott while at the beach, as the sisters smiled brightly. The little ones matched in striped tops as their parents held them close in the photo.

Ali captioned the photo: "Holding my people tight. Even though they’re in college now!"

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City

The girls, who are now all grown up, certainly look different now to when the photo was taken, as both girls have forgone the adorable bangs they're pictured with in the throwback.

Elliott is currently studying at Ivy League institution Brown University, even moving to London as part of the college's study abroad program. Meanwhile, Harper has headed to Nashville where she is studying at Vanderbilt University.

Not long after dropping off her daughter Harper at the Tennessee institution, Ali posted to Instagram to share the poignant moment: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

The 59-year-old has made it more than clear that she has found adjusting to her girls being away has been difficult. She told People of the move: "We were traumatized at first, and now it's kind of fun," adding: "We're young and in love again."

© Dimitrios Panagos Ali and George's Greek wedding

The couple got pregnant nine months after marrying, which meant, according to the podcaster, that they have "never just been a married couple with no kids. So we're loving it.”

Indeed, George and Ali had a speedy start to their relationship, getting engaged just two months after dating while on a trip to Greece. While that may seem super speedy to get married, it seems that Ali knew a proposal was coming sooner or later.

"I had a ring made, and I think she knew," George confessed.

Ali confirmed this: "I did know! I knew that you had the ring made because you were meeting your cousin for breakfast, and he was a jeweler. I knew it was in your backpack!"

A few months later, they were married in a traditional Greek wedding with Greek dancing. The ceremony was performed by George's father, who is a reverend.