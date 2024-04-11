George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's unique relationship story - full timeline

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have an incredible relationship, and after two decades together, the celebrity couple's unique dating story still doesn't get old.

Here's everything you need to know about how Good Morning America's favorite couple got together.

April 2001: How they met

While many people are reluctant to go on blind dates – including the couple themselves at the time – George and Ali are living proof that they are sometimes a great way to meet your soulmate.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to simply please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

June 2001: The couple get engaged

Wasting no time whatsoever, Ali and George got engaged after just two months of dating on a trip to Greece.

"I had a ring made, and I think she knew," George confessed, which his wife confirmed.

"I did know! I knew that you had the ring made because you were meeting your cousin for breakfast, and he was a jeweler. I knew it was in your backpack!"

November 2001: Wedding bells

Not long after their engagement, the couple tied the knot in a special ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

According to Ali, the couple had a traditional Greek wedding with Greek dancing.

"One of my favorite memories from that event was watching these circles of people we loved, arm-in-arm, kicking their legs up to Greek music", she said. "The director Mike Nichols next to George's grandmother next to an 8-year-old flower girl next to my college roommate."

September 2002: Welcoming their first daughter

Shortly after tying the knot, the couple went on to welcome their first child, daughter Elliott.

June 2005: Having their second daughter

Three years after welcoming Elliot, the couple gave birth to their daughter Harper. At 6 lbs. 9 oz. and 19 inches, she was the same weight and height as her older sister, Elliott.

December 2009: Moving to New York

The family were based in Washington D.C. until December 2009, when George was offered a job as a co-anchor on ABC's morning show Good Morning America.

The move saw Ali - who grew up in Washington – make the ultimate sacrifice for her husband, with them uprooting their family to New York, where they have lived ever since.

While they considerably downsized from their previous house, something Ali opened up about in an article for Architectural Digest, they have made their three-bed apartment a home that they love, and have been happily living there for over a decade.

November 2016: The couple talk parenting

The couple opened up about how they balance each other out while parenting their daughters.

"[He's] more of the disciplinarian ... but I'm the shopper. I'm the indulger," Ali said. "But it works."

She added: "He's organized in terms of family schedules, his schedule, my schedule, what's happening any given day. I have the pantry organized, and our underwear drawer is impeccable."

November 2021: 20th wedding anniversary

Ali marked her 20th anniversary with George by sharing wedding photos on Instagram with the caption: "20 years!!!!!!! And I'm still full of love and celebration!"