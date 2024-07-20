Dylan Dreyer's honest photo with kids inside family home praised by fans

Dylan Dreyer has been hailed as an "awesome mom" after she shared a new photo from inside her family home featuring her three sons.

The Today star, 42, beamed for the camera as she posed with her children, Calvin, seven, Ollie, three, and Rusty, two, at the kitchen island surrounded by half-chopped vegetables.

While the image of her sons helping their mom prepare dinner was heartwarming enough, it was Dylan's caption that tugged on her followers' emotions.

Dylan admitted that as she was in a rush to get their dinner ready, she would have usually said no to their request to help her.

However, thinking twice about her decision, she gave in to their request and admitted it turned out to be a "great moment" – despite it causing them to eat at a later hour.

"I was in a rush making dinner last night and all 3 boys asked to help cut up the veggies. I took a deep breath and said 'sure! Why not?' she began.

© Instagram Dylan was praised for her parenting

"Dinner was a little delayed but who cares…we had a great moment together!"

She added: "I can be quick to say no to their requests, but sometimes it's easier and more fun for everyone to just say yes!"

Dylan's parenting was praised by her followers, with one responding: You are an awesome Mom. You set a good example for others!"

© Instagram Cal, Oliver and Rusty love to help their mom cook

A second said: "What a great reminder to stop and smell the roses!! Love this." A third added: "Great patient parenting there Dylan!"

While Dylan and her family, including her husband Brian Fichera, enjoy living in Manhattan, she wouldn't be opposed to swapping New York City for a life in the UK's capital of London in the future.

Especially given that the supermarkets in the UK have a far wider - and cheaper - selection of gluten-free products, which is a godsend for her young family, who all went gluten-free last year following her son Calvin's celiac disease diagnosis.

© Instagram Dylan would consider a move to London with her family

"I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids," she told HELLO!

"And Calvin with having celiac disease. You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes and it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there.

© Instagram Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons

"I would love it," she added, observing that London is a quieter version of New York City.

"I'm a little more introverted. I think maybe that's why I'm drawn to London.... what I also love when I go out to London is a lot of the green space and just getting to walk around and wander and people watch!"