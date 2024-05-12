Carrie Johnson melts hearts with rare photo of red-haired baby Frank and sister Romy as they share 'exciting' milestone

Carrie Johnson enjoyed a fun outing with her family at the weekend – and an incredibly sweet moment with her youngest children later, as she revealed on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared the most adorable image of her baby son Frank as he watched Eurovision for the first time!

The red-haired tiny tot watched on a laptop on the bed, with his mum behind him and older sister Romy, two, just visible at the edge of the picture.

Little Frank's incredible red hair was tousled as he gazed at the screen, while blonde Romy's tumbling locks take after her dad's.

While the youngsters appeared fixated on their mum's choice of programme, Carrie revealed that the scene wasn't quite as idyllic as it seemed, captioning the picture: "Introducing the kids to Eurovision. I'm so excited. They're unsure [laughing emoji]."

© Instagram Carrie's young children watching Eurovision

Family celebrations

It's been a busy time for the Johnson family lately as they've just celebrated Carrie and Boris' eldest son Wilf's fourth birthday. The little boy enjoyed some sweet family celebrations with his mum, siblings and dad, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion.

In the snapshot, the former PM could be seen looking into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "utter chaos," before adding: "But we loved it."

© Getty Carrie and Boris married in 2021

In a lengthy caption, Carrie thanked the party suppliers for making her oldest son's party magical, beginning: "Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4."

She then continued with the relatable parenting sentiment: "I now need to lie down for a v. long time."

© Instagram Wilf recently turned four

The Johnsons' family life

The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. They went on to welcome Wilf, Romy and Frank, who is ten months old.

The family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their sprawling £3.8 million home is the perfect place to raise their three young children.

© Instagram The family enjoy life in the country

One of the most alluring features of their Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

Carrie often shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying picnics alfresco.

Carrie's royal encounter

Earlier this month, Carrie attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Held by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched The Wash Bag Project, which was first begun by the Queen when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

© Getty Carrie shaking hands with Queen Camilla

The initiative provides a wash bag of toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse.

Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "Very nice to see you again, I haven't seen you for a long while. Not since you packed up that home." To much laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."