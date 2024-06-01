Carrie Johnson shares sweet photo of Boris mini-me son Wilfred

It's business as usual in the Johnson household as it looks like the family are enjoying a holiday. Mum-of-three Carrie, 37, shared the sweetest snap on Saturday 1 June of her son Wilfred, and he is already identical to his dad, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The eldest of Carrie and Boris's three children, Wilfred has tousled curly blond hair, just like his dad, and wore a sweet outfit with a stripy green top and shorts with whales and sharks printed on. He was on a boat looking out over the railing as they sped along, and it looked like the sun came out for the day.

Wilfred is already used to his big brother duties!

Wilfred turned four last month, and Carrie took to Instagram to share the sweetest caption: "My eldest turned 4 today. Wilfy. The boy with the biggest heart, the best laugh and the cheekiest grin. I can’t believe how lucky I am to get to see and hug you every day.

"This birthday felt a bit bittersweet as you’re growing up so fast now which is so exciting but also makes my heart hurt a little too. I can’t believe you’re off to school soon. Three has been such a magical age. I hope four is just as good. I’m so proud of you."

Carrie Johson and Boris Johnson tied the knot in 2021

Carrie's other two children, Romy, two, and baby son Frank who is nine months old, both seem to be sharing their parents' curling blond hair as their proud mum often shares pictures of them running around the garden of their home.

The couple moved into the Grade II-listed countryside property, Brightwell Manor, which has a big garden for the children to play in, as well as the ducklings which are the newest additions to the Johnson family.