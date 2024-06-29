Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's love story: Age gap concerns, engagement rumors & more

Kris Jenner's love life became one of the biggest storylines on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Following her split from her ex Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie, the 68-year-old momager started dating talent manager Corey Gamble, 43. Not only has he made several TV and red carpet appearances with Kris, but he has also developed a bond with her six children.

From their first meeting in Ibiza to sparking engagement rumors, here's everything you need to know about Kris and Corey's love story…

First meeting

© Amy Sussman The couple met in Ibiza in 2014

The couple reportedly first crossed paths at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza in August 2014. Kris had not yet finalised her divorce from Caitlyn, but that didn't stop the pair from growing close.

In October, they were spotted on dinner dates, while Kris later admitted that they spent time in Paris together during their early relationship.

"I love being in Paris with Corey, because Corey and I started dating in Paris," she said during an episode of The Kardashians. "So he always plans a really special night for us while we're here."

Going public

After keeping their romance low-key for seven months, Kris and Corey went public with their relationship in March 2015 when the actor and producer joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

© Getty Kim voiced her concerns about Kris and Corey's early relationship on Keeping up with the Kardashians

However, Corey was not initially welcomed into the family by Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

"I'm worried about mom a little bit. She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, 'You know, you should really take it slow' … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don't want her to rush into anything," Kim confessed, causing her mother to become defensive of her relationship.

"I can't do anything without getting criticized. It's uncomfortable. It's like everybody wants answers, everybody wants to know what the title is. It's like you're a bunch of haters," she responded.

© John Shearer The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2016

One month later, Corey went Instagram official with Kris by posting a photo of a double date with Billy Ray Cyrus and his now ex-wife Tish.

By May 2016, the pair had begun walking the red carpet together, making their debut at the Met Gala.

Age gap

© Getty Kris has come to terms with her 25-year age gap with Corey

Kris' eldest children initially described the couple's age gap as "creepy", and she admitted she also struggled with the idea of dating someone 25 years her junior.

The dynamics created distance between Corey and Khloe, who confronted him about being standoffish with her in January 2018.

He replied: "I like all of y'all, but y'all are girls. I'm a dude and I know how that [expletive] can go. I'm a young dude dating your mom. Y'all are not really my [expletive] kids. We are technically peers."

© Kevin Mazur Corey discussed his family dynamic with Khloe

Looking back at her relationship in May 2024, Kris said she had come to terms with their age difference.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, 'Why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?' I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number," she said.

"Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry, or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time!"

Engagement rumors

© Getty Kris Jenner donned a stunning rock

Kris and Corey first sparked engagement rumours in August 2018 when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

However, she shut down any possibility of them walking down the aisle during an appearance on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast.

Speaking about weddings, Kris – who was married to the late Robert Kardashian before she wed Caitlyn – said: "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past.

"I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up… I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that. I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids."

She added: "I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future and I just don't think that I want to go there."

Four years later, Kris sparked the rumor mill once again by calling her partner "husband material".

During a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the comedian asked: "Is Corey husband material?"

"Yes, he is. He's the best," she answered truthfully, according to the lie detector.

Family comments

© Frazer Harrison Corey has developed a bond with Kris' kids Kourtney, Khloe and Kim

Despite their initial reservations, the Kardashian-Jenner family have been largely supportive of Kris and Corey's relationship.

"Corey was over last night and he's great. I love him," Khloé told E! News in November 2014, shortly after the pair started dating. "He's so sweet and my mum is really happy. I like to see her in such a positive, happy state."

Kris' youngest child Kylie said on the reality TV show: "I love Corey. I think that he's just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing, and he's just helped me navigate through life, and I really appreciate his advice. He's just always been a good, good guy."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Caole Middleton, Goldie Hawn, Kris Jenner & more glamorous celebrity grandmothers!

Meanwhile, Kendall admitted their relationship had been tumultuous in the past.

"Corey and I, we were close for a while, and then Kylie and I had a big sister fight, and he tried to intervene, and that caused a little problem between us," she said.

After addressing their problems during a trip to Mexico, Kendall added: "I think sometimes that's what makes these family trips really important. It gives Corey and me the opportunity to slow down and actually spend some time together."

Kris and Corey now live in a $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills next door to her daughter Khloe. They share the sprawling home with their puppy Bridgette, which they adopted from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles in January 2020.

He later joked that he is the one who takes on most of the "parenting" duties. "Kris is the one that wanted a dog, but I'm doing like, 99.7 percent of all dog duties. So what I think I've got to do now, is all the attention that I used to give Kris, I've got to just give it all to Bridgette.

"Maybe this could actually get her attention and she'll start giving me a little support and help on the parenting side," Corey said.

READ NEXT: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline