Buddy Oliver, 13, is dad Jamie's double with unruly hair in kitchen

Jamie and Jools Oliver and proud parents to five children, Daisy Boo and Poppy Honey, Buddy Bear, Petal Blossom and River Rocket, paying tribute to them all frequently on social media.

Thursday was Buddy's turn in the spotlight, with Jamie filming his 13-year-old son while he cooked in the Jamie Oliver HQ kitchen, whipping up a spaghetti Bolognese – which the teen said is his favourite thing to cook.

Buddy looked like a total natural in the kitchen, cooking in his dad's kitchen wearing a white and navy T-shirt underneath a dark blue apron.

He's inherited more than his dad's cooking skills, though, as he looks just like his chef father, with unruly blonde hair, half styled into a quiff flopping into his eyes.

As Buddy cooks lunch for Jamie's staff, his dad fired questions at him via an Instagram Q&A. The first message was from his mother, Jools Oliver, simply telling her son she loves him, with the teen replying: "Love you too."

Another message came courtesy of Buddy's older sister Poppy, asking her sibling how much she's missing her while she's travelling in Australia.

"I miss you so much Poppy," Buddy replied. "I hope you come back soon. I love you so much, come back and be nice to me."

Another fan asked the 13-year-old if his dad was strict, to which Buddy responded: "Not really. Only if I don't eat my dinner."

A budding chef

Buddy appears to be following in his dad's cooking footsteps, releasing a cookbook this summer, but he revealed his dreams don't correspond with his dad's career.

"I look cooking but I don't think [I want it to be my career]," he replied when a fan asked if he was following Jamie's career path. "I like sports more," he added to a bemused Jamie.

While cheffing might not be Buddy's passion, he's certainly keeping busy in the kitchen this summer, also fronting the new BBC series Cooking Buddies, which sees young viewers taught to make dishes as spicy tomato pasta and fish finger sandwiches – we all have to start somewhere!

