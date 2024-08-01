Ricky Martin shares rare photos with daughter Lucia, 5, that spark fan reaction

Ricky Martin is having the time of his life on tour, and is now on his way to his next stop. And adorably, he has his kids right by his side for each step!

The 52-year-old musical superstar took to Instagram to share outtakes from his tour stop in Turkey, and was on his way to Azerbaijan on a private flight and featured none other than his daughter with him.

The musician is a dad of four, including his twins Valentino and Matteo, both 15, and his two younger kids with ex-husband Jwan Yosef, five-year-old Lucia and four-year-old Renn.

Recommended video You may also like Ricky Martin plays with his daughter in the sea in adorable clip

He shared new photos of himself cozying up with Lucia, while making sure to keep her face out of frame to maintain a sense of privacy. In some of the more heartwarming snaps, she was seen laying on top of him while they relaxed together.

"Turkey thank you for everything. Next stop Azerbaijan," he captioned his post, and fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over the daddy-daughter moments.

"Just the cutest, you rocked and continue the AMAZING journey," one enthused, and another said: "Nothing cuter than sharing time with family," with a third adding: "Dad with the little princess."

© Instagram Ricky shared some adorable snippets of himself with Lucia

Recently, on an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and actor spoke of his two older sons and how they also grew up spending lots of time on the road, traveling with their dad while he toured the world.

"They've always been traveling with me, they're homeschooled," he shared, and recalled the moment they first realized he was famous. "And when they were, like, five or six, I allowed them to go to the front of the stage, [before] it was always overstimulating so I had them backstage."

MORE: Ricky Martin's twin sons, 15, look so grown up in new family vacation photo

"So they went to the front of the stage, and when they came back they were like, 'Oh, got it daddy. You are Ricky Martin.'"

© Instagram Some of his photos highlighted just how much the five-year-old had grown

STAR REELS

"It was so beautiful!" he gushed, but pointed out that wasn't the case in the present day, quite the opposite. "But now, it's like, 'Whatever dad, you did it wrong, you gotta do that again.' Now it's a different story."

MORE: Ricky Martin reveals emotional reason he came out as gay after being warned it would 'end' his career

In another recent conversation with The Los Angeles Times, he spoke about the difficult year he'd had following his split from Jwan after six years of marriage and now living and working as a single father-of-four.

"I went through so much last year," he said. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

MORE: Ricky Martin's son Renn has the longest hair in adorable rare photo with famous dad

He expressed that the silver lining he'd found in all that, however, was the motivation it gave him to get back into the studio and make more music, to finally release his first full-length studio album since 2015.

© Instagram The proud musician is a dad-of-four

"I guess it's now all about the input in order for me to be able to go into the studio and work on the output."