Ricky Martin's pristine living room in home with his four kids will blow your mind

Ricky Martin has a stunning home located in Dorado, Puerto Rico, and he's been spending a lot of time there with his four children since the singer splitting with husband Jwan Yosef earlier in the year.

During the week, as Ricky, 51, relaxed ahead of a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he gave his Instagram followers a small tour of his stunning front room, which included plenty of all-white furniture, including a sofa and walls — a brave choice with two children under the age of five running around the property!

WATCH: Ricky Martin shows off plant-filled room in glamorous home

The white color palette even extended to the lamp shades and many of the artworks featured in the property, which boasted the same neutral tone. However, one piece of furniture stood out,: his black, wall-mounted television.



Ricky, however, wasn't blending in with his home, as the star relaxed in a green hoodie as he made sure to get himself into the "zone" ahead of his epic performance.

© Instagram Ricky relaxed in his stunning home

In his caption, the father-of-four shared: "Getting in the zone, decompressing a little bit. Tonight, high energy performance, at Madison Square Garden! Get ready!!!! I can't wait."

His followers loved the peaceful video clip, as one complimented: "You are everything that is good in this life," while a second wrote: "That's a really good color on you," and a third added: "I love the color green... if you use it more I love it @ricky_martin."

© Instagram The star gave fans a mini tour of the property

A fourth posted: "Ricky Martin soon it will be party time!" and a fifth commented: "You got this, you always do!" alongside a string of flame emojis.

It's been a difficult year for the singer as he and his husband confirmed they were parting ways after seven years together. In a joint statement shared with People magazine, they said: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

© Instagram The star shares his home with his four children

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky and Jwan – who met on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later after their first meeting in London – share two children, daughter Lucia, four, and son Renn, also four, but they were born 10 months apart.

© Getty Ricky and Jwan announced their split this year

The singer is also a dad to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 15, who were born via gestational surrogacy back in 2008. According to People, Ricky will continue to raise his twins as a single parent.

Ricky and Jwan got engaged shortly after their first date, with Ricky later telling Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her former talk show: "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something.'

Ricky is a doting father

"I said, 'I want to spend my life with you.' And he was like, 'What is the question?' [I said] 'Would you marry me?'"

Ricky later admitted during an appearance on the Mexican show Ventaneando in 2020 that it was "love at first sight" for him when he finally met Jwan. "When I met my husband, I saw him and said, 'I’m going to get married. During the, 'Hello, pleasure to meet you,' I thought, 'This is the love of my life.'"