Ricky Martin's twin sons, 15, look so grown up in new family vacation photo

Ricky Martin is clocking in some much needed vacation time with friends and family after the whirlwind run of his new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

The Puerto Rican star, 52, jetted off to Tokyo with his two older sons, twins Valentino and Matteo in tow, and it looks like they're already up to some father-son shenanigans.

The singer took to Instagram with several peeks of their trip, and included one photo of theirs on the street outside a restaurant, looking for a place to eat.

Recommended video You may also like Ricky Martin and twin sons head out for a day trip

While Ricky was squatting, looking at his phone, his boys posed for a quick snap, and the 15-year-olds already looked so tall as they effortlessly got into photo mode.

"We are hungry! Looking for something to eat," the musician captioned the photo, with fans in disbelief over how much his sons had already grown. "So grown and handsome like daddy," one wrote, and another commented: "Omg!! They're so grown now, Daddy of the year!!!!" with a third adding: "Hope you guys are having fun."

Last month, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" hitmaker was a guest on the Today Show and spoke with Craig Melvin about finding approval for his work from his kids. He also is a dad to daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef, five, and son Renn Martin-Yosef, four, welcomed with now ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

© Instagram Ricky with his sons Valentino and Matteo on a vacation to Tokyo, Japan

Craig asked: "I understand that your two oldest, your twins, are your biggest critics, perhaps," and Ricky responded: "I know, they're very honest. No filter!"

MORE: Ricky Martin reveals emotional reason he came out as gay after being warned it would 'end' his career

When Craig, a father himself, asked what they thought of the new series, which sees the Puerto Rican icon take on a rare comedic turn, and Ricky affirmed that they were nothing but supportive of Palm Royale.

© Instagram At just 15, the twins were already growing taller than their dad

"One of them, he was watching it with me last night. And he was reading the critics' [reviews] and said to me, 'Dad, things are good, things are looking really good.'"

MORE: Ricky Martin's son Renn has the longest hair in adorable rare photo with famous dad

He gushed about having his two oldest by his side at the premiere, saying: "I just love them because they're real, they're honest, I bring them with me everywhere so they are exposed to my world, so they know the ins and outs of this world at a very [young] age."

© Getty Images The actor revealed that his two oldest sons were often his biggest critics

Ricky has indicated in the past that his older sons are also keen to follow in his footsteps. "Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," he told Extra back in 2020.

MORE: Ricky Martin looks identical to teenage sons in incredible unseen photo

The "She Bangs" performer was more than happy to help them out on their journey, adding: "When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful, Dad, for that, for just coming with me on this journey, so I have to do the same."

© Getty Images He co-parents his kids with ex-husband Jwan Yosef

"I have the experience…I will clean the path for them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.