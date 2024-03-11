Ricky Martin's son Renn has the longest hair in adorable rare photo with famous dad

Ricky Martin loves being a dad but when it comes to his children, he's incredibly private, and rarely posts photos of them.

However, over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with his youngest son, Renn, four, as they traveled back home after the star finished the latest leg of his Trilogy Tour in Tampa, Florida.

The Trilogy Tour has been a big success, featuring not only Ricky, but Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull too.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Ricky Martin and son Matteo enjoy sweet moment at home

It kicked off in November in Dallas, Texas, before finishing its first leg in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 10.

The trio came back together in 2024 with 18 new shows across North America, starting in Fresno, CA, on January 30, before completing the latest leg on Sunday in Tampa.

Ricky Martin with his youngest child, Renn, four

As per the press release: "Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music on the Live Nation produced tour as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals."

Ricky's children have been by his side during his tour, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Ricky Martin is a doting dad to four children

The star has four children - twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 15, who were born via a surrogate in 2008. Ricky became a first-time father while he was single, but nine years later, he married artist Jawn Yosef, who he shares his youngest two children with, daughter Lucia, five, and Renn, four, who were born via a surrogate.

Ricky and Jawn announced their separation in 2023, following six years of marriage, but in a statement in July, they revealed that their children would remain their biggest priority. In part, it read: "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children."

The singer is a hands-on dad

Over the years, Ricky has given rare insights into his life as a dad, including when his twin sons became big brothers for the first time in 2018, following the arrival of their sister Lucia, and later Renn in 2019.

"You know what? They're great nannies. They become big brothers automatically. They see a baby and they just want to protect them," he told People.

On having children at different stages in his life, Ricky told Out magazine: "Listen, I became a daddy when I was 35; it's not the same thing when you're 48. You need the energy! And I'm strong, trust me, I'm healthy — I'm carrying two babies at the same time and the stroller and the backpack — but it's a lot. It's a big responsibility."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.