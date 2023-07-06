Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef confirm divorce after six years of marriage

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have announced they are divorcing after six years of marriage.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the couple said in a joint statement to People on Thursday.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky and Jwan – who met on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later after their first meeting in London – share two children, daughter Lucia, four, and son Renn, also four, but they were born 10 months apart.

The singer is also a dad to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 14, who were born via gestational surrogacy back in 2008. According to the publication, Ricky will continue to raise his twins as a single parent.

Ricky and Jwan got engaged shortly after their first date, with Ricky later telling Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her former talk show: "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something.'

"I said, 'I want to spend my life with you.' And he was like, 'What is the question?' [I said] 'Would you marry me?'"

Ricky later admitted during an appearance on the Mexican show Ventaneando in 2020 that it was "love at first sight" for him when he finally met Jwan. "When I met my husband, I saw him and said, 'I’m going to get married. During the, 'Hello, pleasure to meet you,' I thought, 'This is the love of my life.'"

Revealing what attracted him to Jwan, Ricky explained: "He is brilliant, he's creative like me. Two madmen have gotten together! Months passed and we said, 'What are we waiting for? This is meant to be.'"

The former couple secretly tied the knot in Los Angeles in 2018, with Ricky confirming their happy union to E! News: "I'm a husband. I'm a husband… we've exchanged vows and we swear everything, and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign. Prenups and everything," he said.

Ricky and Jwan – a painter and a conceptual artist – didn't throw a big bash to mark their wedding day, instead opting for an intimate affair with a small ceremony in front of close family and friends.

However, in 2020, the Livin' La Vida Loca singer revealed he had plans to throw a huge party to celebrate their relationship and former wedding day.

"Either way I would like to have a big party, I would get to host a huge party. I want the wedding to last four days," he said on Ventaneando. He also admitted part of the reason was so his and Jwan's son and daughter could finally be part of their special day.

"The twins were there," he said of their first wedding. "But I believe that Renn and Lucía need to be part of this celebration as well," he added.