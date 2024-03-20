Ricky Martin reveals how his four children with 'no filter' are his harshest critics

Ricky Martin is a proud dad to his four children, sharing sweet updates about them on social media and even bringing his two oldest to the premiere of Palm Royale earlier this week.

The pop superstar, 52, is a father to 15-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born via gestational surrogacy in August 2008, and his younger two, daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef, five, and son Renn Martin-Yosef, four, welcomed with now ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

The actor and musician appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday morning, March 20, to discuss his new Apple TV+ series, co-starring opposite Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, and more.

WATCH: The trailer for "Palm Royale" starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and more

He spoke with anchor Craig Melvin about not only the show, but also reminisced over his very first performance on the Today Plaza back in 1999 with his breakout hit "Livin' La Vida Loca."

They reflected on how far he had come since then, not only as an openly gay man (the kind he also plays on Palm Royale), but as a parent and father-of-four.

Craig asked: "I understand that your two oldest, your twins, are your biggest critics, perhaps," and Ricky responded: "I know, they're very honest. No filter!"

© Instagram Ricky gushed about life as a father of four

When Craig, a father himself, asked what they thought of the new series, which sees the Puerto Rican icon take on a rare comedic turn, and Ricky affirmed that they were nothing but supportive of Palm Royale.

"One of them, he was watching it with me last night. And he was reading the critics' [reviews] and said to me, 'Dad, things are good, things are looking really good.'"

MORE PALM ROYALE: Who is Kristen Wiig's husband? Meet Avi Rothman and their twins

He gushed about having them by his side at the premiere, saying: "I just love them because they're real, they're honest, I bring them with me everywhere so they are exposed to my world, so they know the ins and outs of this world at a very [young] age."

© Getty Images The actor revealed that his two oldest sons were often his biggest critics

The actor had spoken often about his desire to become a father, saying in an early interview with Out magazine soon after publicly coming out as gay: "Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of 'I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy."

MORE: Ricky Martin's twins look so tall during luxe Monaco vacation amid star's divorceSEE: Ricky Martin looks identical to teenage sons in incredible unseen photo

The American Crime Story star has stated that his kids have expressed their interest in following in his footsteps into the arts, particularly his older twins.

© Getty Images Matteo and Valentino attended the "Palm Royale" premiere with their dad

"Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," he told Extra back in 2020.

MORE: Celebrities who have four children, from David and Victoria Beckham to Ricky Martin

The "She Bangs" hitmaker was more than happy to help them out on their journey, adding: "When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful, Dad, for that, for just coming with me on this journey, so I have to do the same."

© Getty Images "I just love them because they're real, they're honest, I bring them with me everywhere so they are exposed to my world."

"I have the experience…I will clean the path for them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.