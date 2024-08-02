Pregnant Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt shares insight into baby preparations

Joanne Froggatt is gearing up for the impending arrival of her first baby and the Downton Abbey actress has shared some insight into how she's getting ready.

Like any expectant mum, the 43-year-old is making sure she has all the items she needs to pamper and care for her newborn, and Joanne was even kindly gifted some luscious toiletries.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the star, who is best known for playing Anna Bates in the ITV period drama, showed off a gorgeous set of products from Little Butterfly London, including a massage oil, baby wash and baby lotion.

© Instagram Joanne Froggatt shared a gift she received as she gears up for her due date

Joanne wrote in a caption: "Thank you for the lovely gift @littlebutterflylondon #gifted."

The actress has been proudly showing off her pregnancy in recent weeks after she confirmed she was expecting a baby back in June at the Into Film Awards.

At the time, she debuted her bump in a bright red one-shoulder dress and the actress attended the event solo.

Joanne Froggatt's love life: what do we know?

Joanne has yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father, although Joanne is thought to be in a relationship. In August 2023, the star was linked to a mystery man named Mark, with whom she is thought to be in a relationship.

Notoriously private, the star has remained tight-lipped about their romance, but it's widely reported that Joanne and Mark had already been together for several months when they were first pictured together.

© Getty Joanne Froggatt showed off her baby bump on the red carpet

From 2012 to 2020, the actress was married to IT consultant James Cannon. Joanne confirmed the news of her split to the Telegraph in 2020, explaining: "We've been separated for a little while. I'm looking to the future.

"I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

Since announcing her exciting baby news Joanne has been sharing selfies and updates on her Instagram and she even threw a lavish baby shower with her nearest and dearest to celebrate her soon-to-arrive little one.

The mum-to-be and her friends headed to the swanky Landmark Hotel in Hotel which has stunning interiors and classy service.

A post shared by a friend on social media showed the star in the middle of a group of friends with an accompanying caption: "The most beautiful day with the most beautiful people who will always have a special place in my heart @jofroggatt counting down the days until we meet your precious little bundle of joy."