Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra's towering birthday cake is spectacular

Your little girl only turns one once. And so proud parents Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec made sure that Lyra's first birthday was the most special of them all.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who have been married since 2017, brought the whole family together to celebrate their daughter's milestone birthday and the cake was undoubtedly the centrepiece.

Janette and Aljaz both shared gorgeous photos from the 'do featuring the spectacular cake, which was covered in beautiful flowers made of icing and had a decorated sign which read "Lyra Rose is one."

The cake was also an impressive height, meaning there would have been plenty to share among Lyra's loved ones. Janette tagged the cake makers' Instagram, @wee.buns, giving the small business a credit and shout-out.

The mother-of-one shared in the caption how the special day was a family affair. "We've had the most amazing weekend celebrating Lyra!" she began.

"[Aljaz]'s parents and grandmother came over to spend time with/ her for her birthday and they brought along some beautiful ladybug decorations and cupcakes w/ Lyra's many faces! Haha!

"We spent the day having a perfect family lunch, w/ a beautiful cake, and cuddles and love all day at home in the garden as the sun came out for our little sunshine!"

She finished the post by saying: "It was quaint, and warm and full of love. Thank you so much for all of the beautiful birthday wishes! We are so happy in our little family bubble."

When Lyra turned one earlier in the week, the professional Ballroom and Latin dancers also shared a heartfelt message to their daughter. "Words cannot express how deep our love is for you. You are our world.

"We will be here for you always, every step of the way," the wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

"Life is the biggest and most beautiful adventure. Here's to many adventures around the sun together as a family. We love you little sunshine."

Meanwhile, in addition to Lyra's first birthday, Janette and Aljaz have had a busy time of late with Aljaz returning to the studio for rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing after he announced he was rejoining the cast this year.

What's more, Janette has been busy writing her first book.

Janette's first publication is a heartfelt self-help guide entitled Tiny Dancer, Big World: How to Find Fulfilment from the Inside Out.

"I can finally reveal the cover of my book #TinyDanceBIGWorld! I'm still pinching myself at the thought of having my own book," she told fans.

"I truly hope this book will help you find a little more joy and fulfilment in your life. We'll go on this journey of self-exploration together!"