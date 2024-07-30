Carol Vorderman's most uncanny pics with scientist daughter Katie – and they're twins

Carol Vorderman was a star on our screens for many years from shows like Countdown and This Morning to her BBC Radio role that she stepped away from last year.

Alongside this, the 63-year-old is also a doting mum to her two children: Katie, 33, and Cameron, 26. Katie has followed in her brainy mum's footsteps by pursuing a career in science, but she can also be seen regularly joining Carol on the red carpet – and the duo could easily be mistaken for twins.

WATCH: Relive Carol Vorderman's life in photos

See their best moments below…

1/ 6 © Mike Marsland Pride of Britain Carol attended the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at London's Grosvenor House with her daughter Katie and son Cameron – and don't Carol and Katie look similar with their eye colour and cheekbones?



2/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo Epsom Races Looks like Carol and Katie planned their matching outfits together for Derby day at Epsom in 2011. Peas in a pod.



3/ 6 © Stuart C. Wilson Twinning at the Pride of Britain Awards The mother daughter duo looked so alike way back in 2010 at the Pride of Britain Awards. They even have the same eye makeup style!



4/ 6 © Instagram Mother's day at the ground Not only has Katie inherited her mum's brains, but she's also inherited her love of sport and fitness and even joined her mum to a sports match on Mother's Day. Carol wrote: "So it was Mother's Day on Sunday and can I say I'm absolutely LOVING doing loads with my girl Dr Katie King PhD (I'm allowed a proud Mum moment...ha) now she's living in Wales. She's a fitness freak and loves a hike and a gym sesh. And a party and well LIFE really."

5/ 6 © Instagram Birthday girl Carol was as proud as punch when she celebrated Katie's birthday in this throwback snap, and the duo look so similar as they smile together. Giving an insight into Katie's birth, Carol shared: "Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science. Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times). Now she's a Research scientist." She added: "It's not often I ever talk about my children....I kept their lives very private as kids but now they're grown up...well I'm allowed to say how proud I am of them both..."

6/ 6 © Dave M. Benett A Woman Alone Back in 2011, Carol and Katie attended a gala dinner for the stage show A Woman Alone. The duo looked so alike as they posed for the cameras.



WOW: Carol Vorderman's body transformation in photos: from Countdown to curves

PHOTOS: Carol Vorderman, 63, shows off her curves in the most waist-cinching leather trousers