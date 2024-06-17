Nicole Kidman's best photos with her rarely-seen daughters Sunday and Faith with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman may be one of this generation's greatest actresses, but she is also a proud mother, sharing four children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise and current husband Keith Urban.
The 56-year-old Oscar-winning star is a mom to Bella and Connor Cruise, both of whom are now adults, and with Keith, she shares teenage daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.
While Nicole's relationship with her adult children is notably complicated, due to the circumstances of her divorce from Tom and them reportedly following their dad into Scientology, she couldn't be a more doting mom to her teen girls.
Take a look below at some of Nicole's best photos with her rarely-seen daughters that showcase their close bond…
Stepping into the limelight
Sunday and Faith made their grand red carpet debut in late April at her AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, accompanying their parents and other family members on the red carpet. They were supported by aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley.
Nicole shared the most adorable baby photo of her daughter Faith on her 9th birthday in 2019, highlighting just how much they looked alike. "Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! Xx," she gushed.
Proud mama
Of course, Sunday also received the baby photo treatment in this captured candid moment. In 2009, the actress was snapped at the Capitol Records Nashville Post ACM Party with Keith proudly showing photos of her then newborn Sunday to friends and celeb guests.
Mother and daughter really are quite the same! Nicole showcased the love of nature that both she and her older daughter possessed in this candid photo, simply captioned: "Sunday walk with Sunday," as they were snapped mid-stroll near their family home.
Award show darlings
Sunday and Faith made their award show debut way back in 2021, at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards telecast with their parents. The two joined Nicole for a livestream during the Covid-19-impacted ceremony, to celebrate their mom's nomination for The Undoing. In fact…
…Not only were they supporters, they were also her co-stars! Nicole revealed that her daughters were extras in the 2020 mystery psychological thriller miniseries, and were eventually even given a line. They flew out to NYC to shoot with their mom, seen here on set.
Sisterly bond
In a birthday tribute to Sunday, Nicole shone a light on the closeness between the sisters in a photo from their family vacation to Paris. While Sunday and Faith stay firmly out of the public eye, Nicole will occasionally share a peek at their lives, and her fans love it each time!