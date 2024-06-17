Nicole Kidman's best photos with her rarely-seen daughters Sunday and Faith with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman may be one of this generation's greatest actresses, but she is also a proud mother, sharing four children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise and current husband Keith Urban.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning star is a mom to Bella and Connor Cruise, both of whom are now adults, and with Keith, she shares teenage daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

While Nicole's relationship with her adult children is notably complicated, due to the circumstances of her divorce from Tom and them reportedly following their dad into Scientology, she couldn't be a more doting mom to her teen girls.

Recommended video You may also like Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

The A Family Affair star has often spoken fondly about how much she loves raising teenage daughters with her husband, oftentimes hosting parties at the family home in their native Australia, plus making sure their daughters are involved with the community as well.

Take a look below at some of Nicole's best photos with her rarely-seen daughters that showcase their close bond…

1/ 7 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Stepping into the limelight Sunday and Faith made their grand red carpet debut in late April at her AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, accompanying their parents and other family members on the red carpet. They were supported by aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley. RELATED: Meet Nicole Kidman's look-alike younger sister Antonia Kidman and niece Sybella Hawley

2/ 7 © Instagram The baby days Nicole shared the most adorable baby photo of her daughter Faith on her 9th birthday in 2019, highlighting just how much they looked alike. "Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! Xx," she gushed.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Proud mama Of course, Sunday also received the baby photo treatment in this captured candid moment. In 2009, the actress was snapped at the Capitol Records Nashville Post ACM Party with Keith proudly showing photos of her then newborn Sunday to friends and celeb guests. READ: Nicole Kidman credits her two 'divine' teen daughters Sunday and Faith for her success

4/ 7 © Instagram Strolls with Sunday Mother and daughter really are quite the same! Nicole showcased the love of nature that both she and her older daughter possessed in this candid photo, simply captioned: "Sunday walk with Sunday," as they were snapped mid-stroll near their family home.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Award show darlings Sunday and Faith made their award show debut way back in 2021, at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards telecast with their parents. The two joined Nicole for a livestream during the Covid-19-impacted ceremony, to celebrate their mom's nomination for The Undoing. In fact… READ: Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into raising teen daughters with Keith Urban: 'So lucky'

6/ 7 © Getty Images Following in her footsteps …Not only were they supporters, they were also her co-stars! Nicole revealed that her daughters were extras in the 2020 mystery psychological thriller miniseries, and were eventually even given a line. They flew out to NYC to shoot with their mom, seen here on set.

