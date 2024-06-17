Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's best photos with her rarely-seen daughters Sunday and Faith with Keith Urban
The AFI awardee is also a mom to Bella and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman may be one of this generation's greatest actresses, but she is also a proud mother, sharing four children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise and current husband Keith Urban.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning star is a mom to Bella and Connor Cruise, both of whom are now adults, and with Keith, she shares teenage daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

While Nicole's relationship with her adult children is notably complicated, due to the circumstances of her divorce from Tom and them reportedly following their dad into Scientology, she couldn't be a more doting mom to her teen girls.

The A Family Affair star has often spoken fondly about how much she loves raising teenage daughters with her husband, oftentimes hosting parties at the family home in their native Australia, plus making sure their daughters are involved with the community as well.

Take a look below at some of Nicole's best photos with her rarely-seen daughters that showcase their close bond…

1/7

Nicole Kidman© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Stepping into the limelight

Sunday and Faith made their grand red carpet debut in late April at her AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, accompanying their parents and other family members on the red carpet. They were supported by aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley.

2/7

Nicole Kidman shares a baby photo of her daughter Faith on Instagram© Instagram

The baby days

Nicole shared the most adorable baby photo of her daughter Faith on her 9th birthday in 2019, highlighting just how much they looked alike. "Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! Xx," she gushed.

3/7

Actress Nicole Kidman shows off baby pictures of daughter Sunday Rose during the Captiol Records Nashville post ACM Party held at Centrifuge Bar in the MGM Grand on April 5, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty Images

Proud mama

Of course, Sunday also received the baby photo treatment in this captured candid moment. In 2009, the actress was snapped at the Capitol Records Nashville Post ACM Party with Keith proudly showing photos of her then newborn Sunday to friends and celeb guests.

4/7

Nicole Kidman captured on a stroll with her daughter Sunday, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Strolls with Sunday

Mother and daughter really are quite the same! Nicole showcased the love of nature that both she and her older daughter possessed in this candid photo, simply captioned: "Sunday walk with Sunday," as they were snapped mid-stroll near their family home.

5/7

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and family speak via livestream during the 78th Annual Golden GlobeÂ® Awards at The Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 in New York City.© Getty Images

Award show darlings

Sunday and Faith made their award show debut way back in 2021, at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards telecast with their parents. The two joined Nicole for a livestream during the Covid-19-impacted ceremony, to celebrate their mom's nomination for The Undoing. In fact…

6/7

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman seen filming on location for 'The Undoing' on the Upper East Side on March 19, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images

Following in her footsteps

…Not only were they supporters, they were also her co-stars! Nicole revealed that her daughters were extras in the 2020 mystery psychological thriller miniseries, and were eventually even given a line. They flew out to NYC to shoot with their mom, seen here on set.

7/7

Nicole Kidman captures her daughters Sunday and Faith during a family vacation to Paris, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Sisterly bond

In a birthday tribute to Sunday, Nicole shone a light on the closeness between the sisters in a photo from their family vacation to Paris. While Sunday and Faith stay firmly out of the public eye, Nicole will occasionally share a peek at their lives, and her fans love it each time!

