Jessica Simpson's mini-me son Ace looks so grown up in new photo — fans left baffled for this reason

Jessica Simpson was feeling all the joy at the start of the week as The Duke of Hazzard actress celebrated her only son Ace's birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her child looking incredibly grown up as he relaxed on the coach at home, and wrote in the caption about their close knit bond, including the unique way they bond.

She wrote: "I'm gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet."

She went on to write: "Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together."

The star ended the sweet message by writing: "Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many left stunned by their down-to-earth pastime. "The fact that you play scratchers has totally made my day," while another wrote: "You play scratchers?! I freaking love that!" A third added: "He looks just like you!!"

Jessica shares Ace, along with daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, five, with husband Eric Johnson.

The protective mom rarely shares photos of her children online and the last time she did was back in April as she posted a selection of snapshots from their Easter vacation.

The family live in Los Angeles but also spend a lot of time in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer loves being a mom and previously opened up about how rewarding it was during an interview with ET.

She said: "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

She has been married to Eric since 2014, with the pair tying the knot four years after their engagement. They got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

The actress previously opened up about her marriage with Eric in an interview on the Today show. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told host Matt Lauer.

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high." Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."