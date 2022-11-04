Jessica Simpson opens doors to daughter Birdie's epic bedroom makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jessica Simpson, 42, has opened the doors of her amazing Hidden Hills mansion to showcase her daughter Birdie's incredible bedroom makeover!

The star took to Instagram Stories to reveal her collaboration with Pottery Barn which saw the actress completely overhaul the bedroom space into a beautiful haven.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson gives tour of her daughter's room

The video panned around the room, allowing fans to see the little girl's house-style bunk bed complete with an array of colorful cushions. The room has beanbags positioned by the window – the perfect chill out zone.

The floral wallpaper is a real statement, adding a fun element to the space and there are cute soft toys including a giraffe, an alpaca and a lion-shaped seat.

Jessica's next post was a link to some of the hero items that she chose to make the space so special for her daughter, which means that fans can shop the look too.

The family live in this exclusive enclave of Los Angeles which is known for its celebrity residence. Jessica shares her home with her husband and NFL player Eric Johnson, and their three children Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

Jessica originally purchased the incredible home for $11.5million in 2013 from former owners Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

As you can see the inside is gorgeous and outside, Jessica's home looks like it could be a holiday villa complete with jaw-dropping swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers.

Jessica has an epic pool too

Max has made celebrity pals already and on her tenth birthday, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick came over to give her presents.

For Bridie's birthday, Jessica shared a heartfelt post: "The perfect day for the perfect Bird. Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles.

"Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates. Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!"

