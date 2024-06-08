Jessica Simpson rocks thigh-high split dress and leopard-print boots for daughter's graduation

Jessica Simpson made a statement at her youngest daughter Birdie Mae's kindergarten graduation, rocking an on-trend clash of patterns and fabrics for the special day.

The mom-of three stood out in a Barbie pink silk dress with a thigh-high split, paired with a paisley-print full-length kimono jacket. For footwear, Jessica wore knee-high black-and-white snake-print boots, and accessorized with a brown snake-print bag.

She piled on several silver necklaces for the event, and was spotted walking hand in hand with husband Eric Johnson, however her wedding ring was noticeably absent.

© AKGS Jessica Simpson wears a silk dress with a thigh-high slit to her daughter Birdie's graduation, with her husband Eric Johnson

It is not the first time she has gone without the special piece of jewelry, and it comes amid reports that the pair have been struggling ahead of their 10-year anniversary.

The pair wed on July 5 2014, exchanging vows before 250 guests at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

© Instagram Jessica makes rare appearance with husband Eric at Easter

The former singer turned designer has been pictured without her ring on several occasions in the past year, and former NFL star Eric has been staying at home with their children, daughters Maxi, 11, and Birdie, five, and 10-year-old son Ace, as Jessica has been splitting her time between L.A. and Nashville while working on new music.

Over the Easter weekend, Jessica shared a series of gorgeous family pictures,

© Instagram Jessica with her daughter Maxi at Easter

The family were joined by Jessica's parents for one snap, which showed the group smiling in delight; Eric was seen holding Birdie on his shoulders, while Maxi towered over her mom.

She was also not wearing the ring in new promotional pictures for her new collection with Walmart.

"An all-new collection of over 100 pieces across apparel and swimwear (styles you won’t find anywhere else!) and jewelry to help you style a versatile, affordable, easy-to-wear summer wardrobe! Available in sizes XS-4X (apparel) and XXL (swim) at select @walmart stores and online! #WalmartFashion," she enthused about the partnership on social media, sharing a highlight reel of pictures and the behind-the-scenes planning process.