Jessica Simpson's latest photo of adorable lookalike daughter leaves fans doing a double take

Jessica Simpson is showing off her photography skills with the help of her little lookalike daughter, Birdie Mae.

The former reality star left fans impressed with her latest photo of her sweet four-year-old, who fans quickly claimed looks just like her.

Jessica, 43, shares three kids with her husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014; they first welcomed daughter Maxwell Drew, 11, in 2012, followed by son Ace, ten, and Birdie, four.

Over the weekend, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share an epic black-and-white photo of little Birdie, who was standing on a trampoline looking straight at the camera, while pieces of her long blonde hair shot up in the air because of static.

Behind her was an impressive view of what appears to be the Johnson-Simpson family's uber-expansive backyard.

"ELECTRIC BIRD," Jessica fittingly wrote in her caption, and her fans quickly took to the comments section under the post to rave about the cool snap.

"Ahhhh electric personality I love it! She's too cute," one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "How cute, your twin," and: "This is so CUTE. She's definitely your mini me," as well as: "So beautiful sweet angel," plus another follower of Jessica's added: "Epic photo. Love this!"

Jessica and her family are based in Los Angeles, though she recently opened up about their family's time testing out a potential move to Nashville, Tennessee.

© Getty Jessica is a doting mom-of-three

Speaking with E! News, she gave insight into their experience in a rental home over the summer, admitting: "It's been a hilarious experience," before explaining: "I rent a home but I don't realize I need window coverings… I used thumbtacks to put these $40 curtains up so I don't wake up with the sun…"

Hectic as it might have been at times, and though the family haven't committed to moving just yet, she did add: "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time, you're so happy,'" as she noted: "It's because I'm not on guard, I'm with a lot of like-minded people and it's not about the celebrity. It really is about the music and the heart and the conversation, and honestly just to have the music conversation again makes me so excited."

