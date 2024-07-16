Meet Michael Douglas' three famous lookalike brothers Joel, Peter, and Eric — the family in photos

Michael Douglas is one part of one of Hollywood's most illustrious film families, with the two-time Oscar winner being the son of legendary actor Kirk Douglas.

The 79-year-old is the son of actors Kirk and Diana Dill, and has since built a family of his own with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Getty Images Kirk Douglas with his famous family

Michael and Diandra welcomed their son Cameron, now 45, in 1978, and with Catherine, he welcomed son Dylan, 23, in 2000 and daughter Carys, 21, in 2003.

However, his brothers are also just as much a part of the film industry as he is. Take a look at his famous family in photos below, including his three brothers Joel, Peter, and Eric…

© Getty Images Kirk surrounded by his four sons, Peter, Joel, Michael, and Eric

Joel Douglas

Joel Douglas is Michael's younger brother, the second son of Kirk and Diana before they split in 1951. He was born just one day after his mother's 24th birthday.

© Getty Images Michael's younger brother Joel Douglas

Unlike his dad and older brother, Joel, now 77, did not choose to go into acting, instead embracing the production side of the film industry, working primarily as a film producer.

His career began in the 1970s as an executive for Mel and Noel Blanc's media company Blanc Communications Corporation, and he also produced several projects related to his family. He was a co-producer on 1984's Romancing the Stone and 1985's The Jewel of the Nile, and was an associate producer on the Oscar winning One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 1975.

© Getty Images Joel is a film producer and has worked with his brother and father on several occasions

Joel has been married five times: from 1968-1973, he was married to Susan Jorgensen; he was married to Judith Corso from 1975-1981; Patricia Reid-Douglas from 1986-2002; Jo Ann Savitt from 2004 until her death in 2013; and in 2024, he tied the knot with Mascha, a wedding that Michael officiated. Take a look at a bit of the ceremony below...

Peter Douglas

Peter Vincent Douglas is Michael's half-brother, the first son of Kirk and his second wife Anne Buydens. Like his siblings and father, he quickly found his footing in the film industry.

© Getty Images Michael's half brother Peter Douglas

Like Joel, Peter, now 68, found success as a TV and film producer and has also worked in photography. Most notably, he had a close working relationship with his father, up until his death in 2020.

Like Michael and Joel before him, he was a key member of his dad's production company The Byrna Company, eventually becoming President. In 1978, however, he branched out to establish his own production company, Vincent Pictures. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special in 1988 for his production of Inherit the Wind.

© Getty Images The Emmy-winning TV and film producer was especially closely involved with his father's production company, The Byrne Company

Since 1991, Peter has been married to Lisa Schroeder, and they are the parents of children Kelsey (born in 1992), Tyler (born in 1996), Ryan (born in 2000), and Jason (born in 2003).

Eric Douglas

Eric Douglas was the youngest of Kirk Douglas' sons, also welcomed with Anne, and was a member of show business just like his other family members, although in unique fashion.

© Getty Images The youngest of the brothers, Michael's second half brother Eric Douglas

While he pursued a brief acting career, never quite achieving the same level of success as his older brother or father, he did also branch out into stand-up comedy, often performing with improvisation troupes and riffing on being the "black sheep" of the Douglas family.

One of his performances at The Comedy Store in London has since become a legend in the British comedy scene, however. His reaction to the audience's tepid response to his set, which was: "You can't do this to me, I'm Kirk Douglas' son!" led to a member of the audience shouting: "No, I'm Kirk Douglas' son!" in a reference to his dad's 1960 film Spartacus.

© Getty Images Eric tragically passed away in 2004 after a long battle with substance abuse

Unfortunately, Eric's life was plagued by issues with the law and substance abuse. He was arrested multiple times in the 1990s for disorderly conduct, DUIs, and possession of illegal substances, and was often in and out of rehab. He died of an overdose in 2004 at the age of 46.