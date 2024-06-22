Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez's son Max is identical to famous dad in must-see throwback

Marc Anthony has incredibly strong genes, and his latest photo on Instagram was like seeing a copy and paste of his son Max, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The award-winning singer had taken to social media to post a throwback photo of himself and Billy Joel on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, 23 years ago.

A fresh-faced Marc was beaming as he posed alongside the talented singer, and he wrote: "23 years ago today, I had the honor to present my dear friend Billy Joel the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. What a blast from the past! Blessed to have had the opportunity to celebrate him!"

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez makes candid comment about ex Marc Anthony and twins Emme and Max

Marc and his son Max have almost identical faces with the same features, including their eyes and jawline.

When Jennifer shares photos of Emme and Max on social media, fans often comment on just how alike Max is to his famous father.

After paying tribute to her twins on their 16th birthday back in February, comments included: "Max is a true copy of Marc" and "Omg! Max looks exactly like Marc Anthony. A clone."

Emme and Max are two of Marc's seven children. The singing sensation is also dad to baby son Marc Jr. who he shares with wife Nadia Ferreira, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

© Instagram Marc and Jennifer Lopez's son Max looks just like his famous dad

Over the years, Marc has shared very few photos of his children online, although his sons Ryan and Christian made a rare public appearance to support their dad when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2023.

© Instagram Max is the image of his dad

Emme - who released their debut book, Lord Help Me, in 2020 – has previously spoken out about their close bond with their father. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, they called Marc a "loving father."

"He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot , and he's just a good person," they said.

© Getty Marc Anthony poses with his older sons Ryan Adrian Muñiz

While Marc prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children.

Marc with six of his seven children

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… "They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

Marc is primarily based in Miami, Florida, while his twins Emme and Max live in LA, having relocated there from Miami following JLo's split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021. Jennifer has since gone on to marry Ben Affleck, having rekindled their relationship from decades earlier. She paid tribute to Ben on Father's Day, writing: "Happy Father's Day to our hero."