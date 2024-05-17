Jennifer Lopez reveals different name she calls child Emme in heartfelt message

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom to twins Emme and Max, who are growing up fast!

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is relatively private when it comes to her children but gave an incredible insight into her relationship with them, including the sweet names she calls Emme, in a heartfelt post on Mother's Day.

JLo posted a montage featuring a number of videos and and photos from over the years, showing Emme and Max grow from toddlers to teenagers in a blink of an eye.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen footage of her twins Emme and Max

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Thank you for giving me the privilege and gift to be your mother. The most beautiful blessing of my life. Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you.

"I ask God to instinctually let me be able to feel what you need in every moment so I can guide you and love you in every way that I can, so I can show you by example what it is to be a loving, caring, conscious, good human to yourself and others."

Jennifer Lopez revealed the sweet name she calls Emme - Lulu

Revealing the name she calls Emme, she continued: "Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything.

"You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that. I love you beyond forever…And ever… And ever…"

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez loves being a mom

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet message, with one writing: "This is so sweet and heartfelt," while another wrote: "You are such a good mom." A third added: "You are such a great mama to your twins!"

Jennifer shares Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The twins have five siblings on Marc's side, and three step-siblings from JLo's marriage to Ben Affleck.

JLo's twins are growing up fast

Ben is dad to Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer loves being a mom and recently opened up about raising teenage twins during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark.

© Instagram The Jenny from the Block singer with twins Emme and Max on their birthday in February

She admitted that raising teenagers could certainly be "challenging", but she loves them no matter what. "They are so brilliant and lovely and beautiful. I enjoy it", she said. "I feel like we're coming out of it - it is early, but they're very emotionally mature."

She continued: "There was a rough year or two and I was like 'wow! This hurts!'"