Emma Bunton's unbreakable bond with rarely-pictured son, Beau, 17

Emma Bunton might be one-fifth of perhaps the most successful pop groups of all time, but at heart, the former Spice Girls singer is a proud wife and mum-of-two.

The 48-year-old is married to fellow ex-popstar Jade Jones, who was in the band Damage, and the pair have had a solid relationship since the early 2000s.

The couple, who became husband and wife in 2021, welcomed their firstborn, Beau, in 2007 and four years later they welcomed their second baby, Tate.

Emma clearly has a close relationship with both her children, but the singer undeniably has a heartwarming and special bond with her eldest, Beau.

Emma Bunton's close bond with Beau

Beau was born in August 2007 and the teenager recently celebrated his 17th birthday. Emma shared a tribute to her firstborn on Instagram and it's evident that the former popstar has such a special relationship with her son.

Emma said she was full of admiration for the "young man" Beau had grown into over the years. With Beau being just one year off from his milestone 18th birthday, Emma and Jade are no doubt brimming with pride as he takes his steps towards adulthood.

"You're the light in our life, you make us laugh every day and teach us along the way," Emma said.

She added: "We love you so much and are so proud of the young man you have become."

The post showed Beau looking like a super cool 17-year-old as he posed in a chic trench coat in front of some black iron gates. The artsy picture could have been a model campaign!

Emma shared a second photo on the Instagram carousel which was a more laidback snap of her son tucking into some fast food, but also managing to look stylish with his baseball cap and chain.

Meanwhile, last year, Beau celebrated receiving his A-level results and the singer shared a gorgeous photo of the mother-and-son duo gazing at each other.

Beau towered over his mum as he wrapped his arm around her shoulder in the sweet photo that was taken on their family holiday.

Emma is so proud of her eldest

"Diving into the future! You smashed it @beaubuntonjones," Emma wrote, adding: "We are so proud of you. Love you to bits."

What Emma Bunton has said about being a mum

The famous parents are usually quite private when it comes to their family life and, particularly when Beau and Tate were much younger, they didn't show much of their faces.

But on happy occasions like birthdays, Emma usually posts a sweet tribute, giving fans a glimpse into her life as a devoted mum.

What's more, Emma has opened up about how she views being a protective parent.

In a previous interview with MailOnline, she spoke about the prospect of either of her kids venturing into the entertainment industry: "No matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and will protect them to the end."

Meanwhile, in a conversation with HELLO! previously, she spoke about the entire family's bond: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time."

She added: "I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."