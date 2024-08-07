Emma Bunton shares ultra-rare family photo for important reason

Former Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton has shared an ultra-rare family photo in honour of Breastfeeding Week.

In a joint Instagram post with her company Kit & Kin, which she co-founded in 2017, Emma is pictured cradling one of her two children. The 'Wannabe' singer, 48, could be seen smiling sweetly in colourful pyjamas as she tended to her sleeping baby.

"This Breastfeeding Week, we're celebrating all the parents out there who are in the thick of feeding their babies - however they’re choosing to do it," Emma wrote in her caption.

She also included a candid excerpt from her book titled Mama You Got This, which in part read: "Breastfeeding in the early stages wasn't plain sailing but like everything when you're a mumma, the tough times are a phase and they pass. As we settled into our feeds it all felt quite emotional, it was astonishing to feel the synchronicity with my baby and I will always treasure that time.

⁠ ⁠ "We started introducing bottles and formula milk to Beau at the beginning of the Spice Girls world tour. I was lucky that I could bring my baby with me to work, but, like any working mum I still needed my partner to be able to take on some of the feeding duties so I could do my job."

She continued: "The journey of breastfeeding my children was a blessing and I feel so incredibly privileged as I know this is not the case for every mum. I wish there was more support out there for the mums that truly need it."

The Baby Spice singer shares two children with her husband Jade Jones: Beau, 16, and Tate, 13. Emma and Jade were first linked in 1998 before briefly splitting. They reconciled in 2000, split again in 2002, and finally reunited for a second time in 2004.

They got engaged in 2011 and went on to tie the knot in an intimate pandemic ceremony in July 2021, with Emma saying that she didn't need a marriage certificate to "justify their relationship."

On their big day, Emma resembled a boho bride in a stunning Miu Miu number, whilst Jade looked dapper in a patterned blazer, a trilby hat and cream trousers.

Family first

Family is Emma's priority. During a chat with HELLO!, the star shared: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

© Instagram The singer is prioritising family life

While Emma tends to keep her two children away from the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses inside family get-togethers. Most recently, she uploaded snippets from her family's trip to Wembley where they danced the night away listening to pop queen, Taylor Swift.

The family-of-four live in a gorgeous London home complete with vibrant animal prints, parquet flooring, marble worktops and endless green velvet.