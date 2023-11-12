Emma Bunton's child Beau follows in her footsteps in very rare video

Emma Bunton is such a proud mum and the singer delighted her social media followers on Sunday as she posted a rare video featuring her 16-year-old, Beau.

Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded a video that showed her taking the teenager with her to work at Heart Radio.

Beau could be seen pointing the camera, beaming, as well as standing behind the microphone, as you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Emma Bunton's child Beau follows in her footsteps in rare video

Meanwhile, the short video showed Emma smiling as she had her makeup touched up and her photo taken. The former Spice Girl captioned it: "For a perfect Sunday, join me at 7 PM on @thisisheart #heartsfeelgoodweekend and #hearts90 at 9 [red heart emoji]."

Emma shares two children with her husband Jade Jones, Beau and Tate, who was born in 2011. Back in August, Emma celebrated her eldest's huge achievement as she revealed Beau was celebrating the joy of GCSEs being over.

© Instagram Emma was very proud of Beau

The star shared an adorable photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around one another, with Beau towering over his mum as they looked sweetly at one another. Emma looked super stylish in a black dress as she held onto a cocktail, while Beau was very dapper in a black shirt and pink shorts, sporting an uber-fashionable pair of sunglasses.

Other photos showed the family out on the high seas, with Beau deciding to jump into the refreshing waters. He wore a snazzy pair of shorts and a necklace, as his proud mum snapped him standing on the edge of the jetty before an impressive dive.

© Getty Emma and Jade share two children

In a touching caption to Beau, Emma penned: "Diving into the future! You smashed it @beaubuntonjones We are so proud of you. Love you to bits." Fans were quick to congratulate the teen, as one enthused: "I still remember you brought him to the stage in 2007. Growing so fast. He looks like you and Jade. Perfect mix," and a second added: "Well done wow where have the years gone..."

A third said: "Ahh well done Beau!!! Lovely pic," and many others simply shared heart emojis to mark the special day.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2021

Although Emma usually refrains from showing images of her children, she decided to break her golden rule earlier in the week when Beau marked his 16th birthday, and she made sure the teen celebrated in style.

"My gorgeous boy is 16! We are bursting with pride @beaubuntonjones at the man you have become. Loving, king and the light in our family. We love you so much," she wrote followed by a red love heart. The photo showed the teenager alongside birthday balloons in what looked like a restaurant.

© Instagram A snap from Beau's most recent birthday

In an interview with MailOnline, Emma previously emphasised that she would "protect" her children if they followed her into the world of showbusiness.

"I feel very lucky that being in the industry I have learned a lot along the way… my children no matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and I will protect them to the end..."