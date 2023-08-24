Emma Bunton shares ultra-rare photo of teenage son Beau as he marks special moment

Emma Bunton and teenage child Beau had a big moment to mark on Thursday, as the teenager recieved his GCSE results. While Emma didn't reveal what happened in Beau's exams, she did share the joyous aftermath.

The star shared an adorable photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around one another, with Beau towering over here and they looked sweetly at one another. Emma looked super stylish in a black dress as she held onto a cocktail, while Beau was looking very dapper in a black shirt and pink shorts, with an uber fashionable pair of sunglasses.

WATCH: Emma Bunton shares rare video of children Beau and Tate

Other photos showed the family out on the high seas, with Beau deciding to jump into the refreshing waters. He wore a snazzy pair of shorts and necklace, as his proud mum snapped him standing on the edge of the jetty before an impressive dive in.

In a touching caption to Beau, Emma penned: "Diving into the future! You smashed it @beaubuntonjones We are so proud of you. Love you to bits."

© Instagram Emma was very proud of Beau

Fans were quick to congratulate the teen, as one enthused: "I still remember you brought him to the stage in 2007. Growing so fast. He looks like you and Jade. Perfect mix," and a second added: "Well done wow where have the years gone since reception at mls."

A third said: "Ahh well done Beau!!! Lovely pic," and many others simply shared heart emojis to mark the special day.

© Instagram Beau celebrated in style

Although Emma usually refrains from showing images of her children, she decided to break her golden rule earlier in the week when Beau marked his 16th birthday, and she made sure the teen celebrated in style.

"My gorgeous boy is 16! We are bursting with pride @beaubuntonjones at the man you have become. Loving, king and the light in our family. We love you so much," she wrote followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Emma marked Beau's birthday in a sweet way

The photo showed the teenager alongside birthday balloons in what looks like a restaurant. Emma and Jade always keep their kids' faces off social media, and the latest photo was no different. In the snap, Beau can be seen facing away from the camera, observing his "16" balloons.

The mum-of-two hasn't gone public about what industry she'd like her children to head into, but in an interview with MailOnline, she emphasised that she would "protect" them if they followed her into the world of showbusiness.

© Instagram Emma's children live with her and partner Jade Jones

"I feel very lucky that being in the industry I have learned a lot along the way," she explained. "My mum, bless her, didn't know anything about the business but the love, support, travelling with me, that was needed. But my children no matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and I will protect them to the end..."

SEE: Emma Bunton attends brother's wedding in stunning baby pink dress – see photos

MORE: Emma Bunton shares very rare photos of children as eldest prepares for milestone moment