Emma Bunton melts hearts as she shares rare photo of towering son Beau, 17

Emma Bunton may not regularly share photos of her two children, but there's no denying that the former Spice Girls star is one proud mum.

On Saturday, the mum-of-two marked her eldest child Beau's 17th birthday, sharing two photos of the towering teenager. In one snap, Beau was seen covering his face while posing in a trenchcoat and black trousers in front of a fancy establishment. A second photo featured the teen on a holiday, wearing a white shirt and a snazzy pair of striped trousers.

Sharing her love for Beau, Emma enthused: "Happy 17th birthday Beau. You're the light in our life, you make us laugh every day and teach us along the way. We love you so much and are so proud of the young man you have become."

Fans were besotted with the images Emma chose, as one commented: "Happy birthday @beaubuntonjones! 17, off to weep in a corner," and a second added: "OMG! Time does fly. Happy Bday, Beau!" a theme that was picked up by many other commentors.

© Instagram Beau marked his 17th birthday

Emma shares her two children with her husband, Jade Jones, and the pair often keep their family life out of the spotlight, although Emma does share photos of her brood for important reasons.

To mark Breastfeeding Week, the singer shared a photo of herself cuddled up with one of her babies, and explained: "Breastfeeding in the early stages wasn't plain sailing but like everything when you're a mumma, the tough times are a phase and they pass.

© Instagram Beau is Emma's eldest child

"As we settled into our feeds it all felt quite emotional, it was astonishing to feel the synchronicity with my baby and I will always treasure that time."

Speaking to HELLO! about her family, Emma shared: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."