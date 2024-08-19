Seven months on from the heartbreak of losing her husband Derek Draper, making magical new memories for her family was on the cards for Kate Garraway this summer.

So when her friend Vickie White and her husband Nick invited the ITV broadcaster and her 15-year-old son Bill to join them and their children, Monty, 15, and 14-year-old Tabby, at their Florida villa, it was a big yes – a chance to make dreams a reality and visit Walt Disney World in a once-in-a-lifetime birthday trip for her teenage son.

"I jumped at the offer, knowing that Vickie would hold my hand through our first holiday without Derek and distract any quietness with lots of fun and celebration. But I didn’t expect her to produce the amazing time we all had," Kate tells HELLO!, as she exclusively shares images from the very special trip.

© Vickie White Kate Garraway and her son Bill at Walt Disney World

The birthday treat for Bill – one of Kate’s two children with her late husband, along with Darcey, 18 – was celebrated with one of his best friends, Monty, the son of her longtime friend Vickie, 52, who has helped her through the trauma of Derek’s illness and loss.

BITTERSWEET MEMORIES

"So many people have warned me that when you lose someone you love, the first year is tough because you’re doing so many things which are soaked in the memory of how you used to do them together," Kate continues.

"This is Bill’s first birthday without his dad – since he was tiny, Derek always took charge of the birthdays. In fact, friends said he could have been a children’s party entertainer in another life, he loved it so much."

The family would usually celebrate Bill’s birthday with his grandparents. However, their health hasn’t been good recently and his sister had plans with friends after A-levels.

"I was concerned it might just be Bill and I celebrating on our own, which could have felt flat and sad and exaggerated his dad’s absence," Kate says.

Given psychotherapist Derek’s four-year battle with Covid, which he lost in January aged 56, holidays have been far from the family’s mind.

© PA Kate Garraway with her late husband Derek Draper, and her parents Gordon and Marilyn

Kate recalls: "The children very sweetly didn’t want to do anything until, as they put it: ‘Dad is well enough to come too.’ Because, sadly, his challenges were so great and we were caring for him at home, going somewhere like Disney World was unthinkable. Now I’m conscious to make new memories for both the children, the way our family is now."

FRIENDS FOR LIFE

Kate and Vickie have been friends since before they had children, and Vickie has also been through tough times as Monty recently underwent hospital treatment for severe ulcerative colitis.

"Vickie was my producer back in my first few months at GMTV and we became firm friends, going on to celebrate each other’s weddings, births and christenings – we are godparents to each other’s children, and they have all grown up to be really close," says Kate.

© Vickie White Kate and son Bill with Vickie and her family

Both families have always loved Disney, watching movies together "with all the kids under one blanket when they were little", she recalls. Monty and Bill have long been plotting their dream holiday to Disney World Florida, with Galaxy’s Edge – a Star Wars-themed park – high on the agenda for the two Star Wars fanatics.

"The holiday itself has been packed with incredible new memories. Watching Bill laugh again is heartwarming.

"I even attempted a rollercoaster – I must confess it was the Slinky Dog Dash in Toy Story Land; the three-year-old in front of me gave me a high five when I got off."

DREAM COME TRUE

"This whole experience has been amazing," she adds. "I mean, going to Disney World for your birthday – it’s a dream come true for anyone isn’t it?"

Of course, her husband was always on Kate’s mind. "We thought about Derek all the time, naturally – I miss him terribly and that gets exacerbated by certain situations," says Kate, who won two National Television Awards for documentaries about his battle and also presents on Smooth Radio. "As anyone grieving will tell you, even the smallest of triggers can set you back.

© Vickie White Bill and Monty enjoying Walt Disney World

"The airport was particularly tricky because he was always the holiday organiser with his folder full of all the paperwork. This time that role fell to me. Thank goodness the Virgin Atlantic team helped guide me."

"Kate is one of the bravest, most selfless people I know," says Vickie. “We wanted to show her that she’s still allowed to enjoy herself despite that deep loss. We’ll continue to hold her hand through the journey for as long as she needs us."

Adds Kate: "It feels life-affirming that there’s still joy out there, even though I’m only at the very foothills of dealing with my own personal grief.

RELATED: Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking details of last conversation with husband Derek

"But to see everyone laughing and having fun helps me to heal and feel like I can smile again. I know Derek will be watching and smiling, that’s for sure."

