Kate Garraway shares heartwarming family selfie during bittersweet celebrations

Monday night was a landmark moment for Kate Garraway, who enjoyed her first night out with her children since her husband Derek Draper contracted coronavirus last year. The family was pictured attending the opening night of Wonderville at the Palace Theatre in London, excitedly posing for the camera before the magic show started.

Kate shared a heartwarming caption alongside the sweet family selfie, which saw her sitting alongside her daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 11.

She explained the event was all the more special - if a little bittersweet - for them because they had been due to attend the show the day Derek was rushed to hospital, where he stayed for over a year.

While Derek, who was placed in a medically induced coma, has since returned home and is getting stronger every day, he still requires round-the-clock care.

Revealing what a momentous evening it was, Kate told her fans: "Well this was a moment - the first time the kids & I have been out to "something" other than school or work since Derek got sick.

"It was a magic show we were supposed to be heading to when he was rushed into hospital - and we felt strange that we were going out to one when he isn't ready to - YET.

Kate and her children Darcey and Billy enjoyed a magic show

"But it was so wonderful to see Darcey and Billy enthralled and mystified and enraptured - the magic of life returning. And I know that's what Derek wants too. It was unnerving to be with so many people after so long and the kids were wide-eyed and more than a little disorientated to be in the centre of London with all the buzz but excited too.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes welled up at the spirit and celebration and pure joy of the performers getting the chance to entertain again - magic back in the west end and in our lives. @wondervillelive runs @thepalacetheatre til the end of August - catch it if you can and if not hope you can find some magic in the madness. See you on @gmb from 6 a.m."

The GMB star posed on the red carpet

Kate's fans were quick to comment on her post, wishing her nothing but happiness and joy. One wrote: "If anyone deserves some family time then it has to be you Enjoy x" while another shared: "Self care keeps you all going pleased you enjoyed".

A third posted: "Absolutely brilliant it sounds like you’re all doing the best you can lots of love to you all" and yet another said: "So pleased to see you out and about". So are we!

It was the family's first night out since Derek Draper's coronavirus battle

In March 2020, 53-year-old Derek was admitted to hospital after he contracted coronavirus. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. The virus also attacked his lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas.

Last week, Kate revealed on Good Morning Britain that she is "desperate" for nurses to be rewarded following the sincere care they gave to Derek as she discussed the ongoing NHS pay rise row.

