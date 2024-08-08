Goldie Hawn stuns in black lace dress in sun-kissed photo during quality time with famous family

Goldie Hawn is having a wonderful summer with her family and is looking happier than ever!

The Hollywood actress was captured looking radiant in a new photo posted by her daughter-in-law, Meredith Hagner, this week, as she relaxed outside with a drink in the backyard at sunset.

The First Wives Club actress was dressed in a black lace slip dress, with her blond hair styled in a bouncy blowdry.

Paying tribute to the star, Meredith wrote alongside the picture: "The most radiant sunshine beauty."Meredith is married to Goldie and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell, and is a doting mom to two young children, Buddy and Boone, who are the youngest of Goldie and Kurt's grandchildren.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn looked beautiful in a new photo posted at sunset by her famous daughter-in-law

The celebrity couple are also the proud grandparents to Oliver Hudson's three children, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio, and Kate Hudson's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

Goldie Hawn with son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner

The family love spending time together and recently enjoyed a vacation to Greece, somewhere they go every summer.

Goldie enjoys nothing more than being a grandparent, and gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

Goldie during her recent vacation with granddaughter Rio

She said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Her youngest son Wyatt, meanwhile, previously opened up about what kind of grandmother Goldie is.

© Michael Kovac Goldie is devoted to her growing family

The actor told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the arrival of his oldest son, Buddy, in 2020: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

When baby Boone was born, his arrival was announced to the world on social media alongside a picture of Wyatt and Meredith kissing while cradling their newborn son.

© Instagram Goldie's youngest two grandchildren - Buddy and Boone

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date," Meredith wrote beside the picture. She added: "8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

