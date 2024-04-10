Michael Douglas' daughter Carys displays incredible curves in sultry wedding guest dress

Carys Douglas almost upstaged the bride in a figure-hugging dress when she attended her uncle Joel's wedding to his new wife Mascha last week.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the nuptials, which took place in Palm Springs and was officiated by her dad, and Joel's brother, Michael Douglas.

Carys looked beautiful in a peach-colored, floor-length dress that hugged her incredible physique and boasted a draped, plunging neckline, and a nipped-in waist.

Looking just like her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys left her long, dark hair down and let her natural beauty shine through with minimal makeup.

© Instagram Carys looked gorgeous in her wedding guest dress

Posting several photos from the family event, which included a snap of the bride and groom exchanging their vows, Carys penned: "A peachy wedding weekend!"

Her followers were blown away by her wedding guest dress, with many gushing over Carys' beauty. "Omg so gorgeous," replied one.

A second said: "LOVE THE DRESS". A third added: "I'm stunned," and a fourth penned: "You are simply magnificent."

Last week, Catherine shared a video from the wedding that featured her posing alongside her lookalike daughter.

© Instagram Michael officiated his brother's wedding

The clip began focused on Catherine – who looked gorgeous in a one-shouldered pink dress – and Carys before it captured the moment Mascha walked down the aisle with her daughters, watched on by Joel, his best men, and brother Michael.

"Congratulations to my brother in law, Joel and my beautiful new sister in law, Mascha. My husband @michaelkirkdouglas officiated the ceremony… yes, Michael can legally marry you," Catherine captioned the video.

"We had the best family wedding in Palm Springs. My gorgeous new nieces!!! Family is everything, love is supreme," Catherine added.

© Instagram Catherine and Carys both looked gorgeous

Joel, 77, is Michael's younger brother and is a film producer who has worked on many of Michael's films including The Jewel of the Nile and Romancing the Stone.

He has been married four times. His first wife was Susan Jorgensen whom he wed in 1968, they were together for five years. He married Judith Corso in 1975, then Patricia Reid-Douglas in 1986.

© Getty Carys is the image of her mom

In 2004 he married Jo Ann Savitt; they were together until she died in 2003.

The Chicago actress also shared a video featuring her husband's two adorable grandchildren Lua, six, and Ryder, three, who held baskets of flowers which they scattered around the outdoor venue.

WATCH: Michael Douglas' grandchildren's important wedding role revealed

Lua and Ryder are the children of Michael's son, Cameron Douglas, and they share a close bond with their granddad.

Speaking about his dad's relationship with his children, Cameron previously told People: "It's fun being the grandparent, right? Because you don't really have to deal with the disciplining or any of that stuff, you just spoil them and have fun with them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.