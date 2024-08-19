Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Knox Jolie-Pitt, 16, shows off towering physique as he heads to boxing gym in Los Angeles
L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Knox Jolie-Pitt looks ready for a fight as he shows off towering physique at boxing gym

The 16-year-old is the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
3 minutes ago
Put em up! Knox Jolie-Pitt showed just how fast he's growing up when he was photographed hitting the gym in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

The teenager looked to have inherited his famous parents, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's height and looked tall and lean as he carried boxing gloves ahead of his workout.

Knox, 16, had his hands already bandaged and was ready to work up a sweat in the rare images.

He sported short, spiky hair and bore a striking resemblance to both his mom and dad.  Knox opted for shorts and a Muhammad Ali t-shirt.

Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, turned 16 on July 12.  They made their debut in the spotlight at just three weeks old, when they appeared on the cover of People's August 2008 issue.

While Vivianne has opted to step into the limelight in recent months working as a production assistant on Tony-nominated musical The Outsiders which Angelina produced, Knox prefers a life away from the cameras.

He did however voice the character of Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3, which was released in 2016, and has walked several red carpets over the years. 

Knox Jolie-Pitt was photographed at the gym
Knox Jolie-Pitt was photographed at the gym

Knox is one of six children the former couple share. Along with their twins, they are also parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19 and Shiloh, 18.

Shiloh made headlines recently after it was revealed she had filed to drop Pitt from her name after turning 18. 

Knox Jolie-Pitt resembled both his mom and dad
Knox resembled both his mom and dad

She wants the courts to allow her to be known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie as the children's relationship with Brad is reportedly strained. The hearing is set for August 19.

Shiloh is the first of Angelina and Brad's children to make the change official although Vivienne, Zahara, and Maddox also omit the name Pitt from public appearances.

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt attends the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere
Knox prefers to keep out of the spotlight

Vivienne was also credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for The Outsiders. 

To change your name in California, the person needs to publish legal forms in a newspaper for one month. 

The request will then show up in the legal notice section of the publication. 

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne posing on the red carpet at The Tony Awards
Angelina with Knox's twin Vivienne

Shiloh posted her announcement in the Los Angeles Times. 

Her attorney Peter Levine told Us Weekly:  "As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name.

Shiloh requested to drop her father's name on her 18th birthday
Shiloh has officially filed to change her name

"That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required."

Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014 after nine years together, but split two years after their nuptials. 

brad pitt angelina jolie la home
The couple are still engaged with legal battles

They've been embroiled in ongoing divorce drama since and while they were declared legally single in 2019, their divorce has not been finalized. 

They continued to battle it out over their winery Chateau Miraval and custody of their minor children too. 

