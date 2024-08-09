Brad Pitt's life with Angelina Jolie inspires new project amid family woes

Brad Pitt is going through a difficult time in his personal life, so it makes sense that he is ploughing all his efforts into his professional life.

Alongside working on a new release, F1, a film about motorsports, Brad has also branched out from his Miraval wine empire to create a new alcohol brand, The Gardener.

While Brad still owns the $500m-valued Château Miraval estate in Provence, his focus is now on gin – with his new brand a nod to his life with Angelina Jolie, as it's inspired by the south of France, where the couple owned their vineyard – including their home on the estate.

Brad Pitt's new venture

The Gardener is made in France, with the 43% spirit claiming to bottle the essence of Côte d'Azur. It says it is "handcrafted" by Brad.

According to the website, Brad is a "dreamer, a visionary and a man deeply connected to nature," which was what prompted him to make a drink "reflective of the place with which he fell in love."

Of his inspiration behind the beverage, Brad says he wants The Gardener to invoke: "The luxurious simplicity of an afternoon spent on the water. Sunset on a terrace, overlooking the waves. The easy freeing of one's mind in nature. Beautiful food, refreshing drinks. The coming together of friends and family. The carefree moments of a long holiday in the country. The subtle elegance of falling into nature's rhythm."

Brad Pitt's vineyard battles

Angelina and Brad bought Chateau Miraval in 2011. When the couple divorced in 2016, they split their share before Angelina sold her half in October 2021. The sale angered Brad and led the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor to sue his ex-wife.

Brad's lawyers said the reason for the lawsuit was due to her selling her stake in the winery without his permission; her lawyers countered that she refused to sign the NDA he presented to her when he attempted to buy her half of the investment.

Angelina's lawyer later stated that Brad was trying to "punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse", referring to the allegations of domestic violence against Brad that their divorce court proceedings revealed.

In an emotional plea to the father of her children, Angelina's lawyer stated that "while Angelina again asks Mr Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

As of February 2024, Brad owned 60% of the vineyard.