Shiloh Pitt's ever-changing appearance — her transformation then-and-now

Growing up as the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is used to being in the spotlight.

Fans have enjoyed watching her style evolution over the years from a young tomboy girl to confident teen who isn't afraid of a bold hair transformation or two.

Now, as she officially enters adulthood with her 18th birthday on May 27, we look back at Shiloh through the years and explore everything her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have said about her.

1/ 7 Shiloh Jolie-Pitt born 2006 The biological product of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was always going to be genetically blessed. Born in Namibia, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt came into the world on May 27, 2006, and turned heads with her striking resemblance to her mom. With her full lips and blue-grey eyes Shiloh was her mom's double from the start. Angelina called her "goofy and verbal," and said she showed "early signs of a performer."



2/ 7 © Getty Tomboy When Angelina dropped into conversation with Vanity Fair that Shiloh loved dressing "like a dude" and "wanted to be a boy" fans were intrigued. The couple welcomed Shiloh's bold personality and decisions with open arms and proudly told the outlet: "[She dresses] like a little dude. Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. It's how people dress there. "She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

3/ 7 © Getty Red carpet ready Over the years, Shiloh has made several public appearances with her famous parents on various red carpets. She's pulled off a number of stylish outfits and has almost eclipsed her mom with her stunning fashion choices for the cameras. Shiloh made waves when she arrived at The Eternals red carpet in a Dior dress which her mom wore in 2019. She put her own twist on it by cropping the formerly, long gown into an edgy mini dress.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Mini Angelina Shiloh is her mom's mini-me and proved it when she rocked a deconstructed version of Angelina's Gabriela Hearst dress to a premiere in LA with her siblings. The mom-of-six remembered the moment when she later told Entertainment Tonight: "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," before adding: "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

5/ 7 © JC Olivera She's a dancer Shiloh doesn't just express herself through fashion, but through dance too. Fans were treated to an amazing video of her dancing solo recently. Dressed casually in sweats, sneakers, and an oversized tee, Shiloh's fluid dance movements commanded attention in the studio, highlighting her passion and skill in a performance that Carter himself praised. "Her movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj,” he shared on Instagram, clearly impressed by the young dancer's prowess.

6/ 7 Buzzcut Like mother, like daughter! Shiloh has rocked a buzz cut just as her mom did in the nineties. The teen shaved her head in 2023 and looked like she loved it. At the time, she knew exactly how to pull it off and sported the look with confidence and ease, teaming the short hairdo with casual, baggy t-shirt and ripped denim shorts. She may have natural, blonde locks but Shiloh loves switching up her hair color and when she opted for a buzz cut she also dyed it pink.

7/ 7 © Getty Fun-loving Angelina can see a lot of herself in Shiloh. She previously told MSN. "Shi's so full of light and love ... and very, very funny. "I think I'm recognizing some of myself in that one — she's going to be a little bit of trouble!" Brad has said that he's encouraged all of his children to be their own person and told Entertainment Tonight: "I love [my kids] to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice, and flourish."