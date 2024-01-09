From Halle Bailey to Kylie Jenner: stars who have kept their pregnancy a secret

From new flings to shocking divorces, it's hard to keep a secret in Hollywood, however, when the likes of Kylie Jenner or Halle Bailey were pregnant, they committed to keeping news of their bundle of joy private.

In 2023 alone, Hollywood fans were surprised by several secret pregnancies, including two from Paris Hilton, Chrissy Teigen's fourth baby, Ashley Olsen's first, and more.

Below, scroll through some of Hollywood's best-kept secret pregnancies, and the subsequent sweet announcements!

WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Halle Bailey

Most recently, The Little Mermaid actress surprised fans by only announcing she was expecting once she had actually welcomed her new bundle of joy with her boyfriend, rapper DDG.

While pictures had previously circulated of the star in what appeared to be a bump, she didn't address the pregnancy until sharing a photo holding her baby boy's hand, and writing: "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son… Welcome to the world my Halo," before aptly noting: "The world is desperate to know you."

© Instagram Halle and DDG's first photo of their newborn son Halo

Kylie Jenner

Some pop-culture aficionados and netizens may still remember where they were the moment it was revealed that Kylie, at the time 20, was expecting her first child Stormi with then-boyfriend Travis Scott, back in September 2017.

MORE: Kylie Jenner turns heads with very unexpected Christmas decor inside $38 million mansion

Though the news had been leaked, she didn't confirm the pregnancy until Stormi was born in February 2018, and she subsequently wrote on Instagram: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," adding: "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

© Instagram Chrissy officially became a mom-of-four in 2023

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy and husband John Legend have never shied away from sharing sweet clips of their family on social media – even through the heartbreak that was losing their third baby, Jack, while Chrissy was pregnant.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen has legs for miles in tiniest hotpants for date with John Legend

Though the model did share news with fans that she was expecting her third baby, daughter Esti, who was born in January 2023, she did surprise with news that the family had welcomed their fourth baby, son Wren, via surrogate five months later.

© Instagram Paris' son and daughter are ten months apart

Paris Hilton

In 2023, Paris surprised fans with not one, but two babies! The Y2K icon announced in January that she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, son Phoenix Barron, via surrogacy.

MORE: Paris Hilton on baby number 3 – what the star has said about having another child

She kept the news a secret from her family until little Phoenix was born, and months later in November, she did it all over again when preparing to welcome her daughter London Marilyn, whose arrival she announced on Thanksgiving.

© Instagram Rebel shares her daughter with fiancée Ramona Agruma

Similar to Paris, Rebel kept news that she was expecting her first child via surrogacy a secret until her daughter, Royce Lillian, was born.

The Pitch Perfect actress announced little Royce's arrival with an adorable photo of her on Instagram posted in November 2022, and she wrote: "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.