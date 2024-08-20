Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica's third child Shepherd follows in older siblings' footsteps as departure from home causes big change
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Julian Kal Seinfeld, Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld and Sascha Seinfeld attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica's third child Shepherd follows in older siblings' footsteps as departure from home causes big change

The Seinfeld star shares three children with his wife Jessica

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are officially empty nesters as their third and youngest child, 18-year-old Shepherd, has moved out of the family home.

The comedian, 70, and his author wife, 52, shared photos from Shepherd's bittersweet college drop off earlier this week ahead of the nationwide trend of orientation week kicking off on August 19.

Many of the snaps included the proud parents posing with their youngest son on campus while others also featured his older siblings, Sascha, 23, and Julian, 21.

Recommended videoYou may also likeJerry Seinfeld on his 70th birthday celebrations

However, as it turns out, not only is drop-off day a familiar one for the famous parents, having done so twice before for their older kids, but they're also returning to a beloved stomping ground for the siblings.

Shepherd will be starting as a freshman at Duke University aka the same university his sister graduated from last year and where his older brother is currently still a student, pursuing a bachelor's degree in sociology as part of the batch of 2025.

"Move-in weekend. All 3 baby birds have flown. Hope all of you first timers or last timers are holding up," Jessica shared alongside many images from the day, and their famous friends sent support.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld pose with their son Shepherd for a photo after moving him into Duke University, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld's son Shepherd has officially moved into his college dorm

"So sweet….," Ali Wentworth, who also just dropped off her youngest daughter Harper for her second year at Vanderbilt University, commented. Barbara Bush also wrote: "Aww!! We love you, Shep (and baby sushi and Julian!)."

MORE: Jerry Seinfeld at 70 – his private family life with wife of 25 years Jessica explored

Jerry spoke with DukeMag soon after delivering the commencement speech at the university last year about why they'd sent all three of their kids to the same school.

Sascha Seinfeld poses for a photo on the campus of Duke University while dropping off younger brother Shepherd, shared on Instagram© Instagram
His older sister Sascha was on-hand to help him move in as well

"I was doing a show here some years ago and — way before we were even starting to think about colleges — I just looked at the university from the road. And I just thought that place looks nice." 

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Jerry Seinfeld take their children on family vacation of a lifetime

"I just had a feeling about it. And the funny thing is, it turned out to be right. It is what it seems to be," he continued. "There are standards to it that are exceptional, but there's a warmth to it that I think we both responded to." 

The Seinfeld family, Sascha, Jerry, Julian, Jessica, and Shepherd, pose for a photo before Shepherd's college move-in day, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Shepherd is attending Duke University, just his older siblings Sascha and Julian

"That combination of a healthy environment, and a rigorous environment, we thought was rare and special. And then the more time we spent the more we liked it."

MORE: Inside Jerry Seinfeld's ultra-impressive homes: See his huge kitchen, cozy living room and home office

Jessica added: "And it seems that family is a very big thing here. I think they just love families. And there are generations of families that have come to this school. So it felt very obvious to us that our second [child] would come here, because we loved it so much." 

View post on Instagram
 

"And he looked around — he thought he was going to go somewhere else — and it ended up feeling like this is where my family belongs. And our third is coming in the fall," she continued. "And so he also did the exercise of no, I'm not going to go to Duke, I'm going to go somewhere else. And then in the end, he realized this is what our family does, we go to Duke. And that's it."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More