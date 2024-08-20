Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica's third child Shepherd follows in older siblings' footsteps as departure from home causes big change

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are officially empty nesters as their third and youngest child, 18-year-old Shepherd, has moved out of the family home.

The comedian, 70, and his author wife, 52, shared photos from Shepherd's bittersweet college drop off earlier this week ahead of the nationwide trend of orientation week kicking off on August 19.

Many of the snaps included the proud parents posing with their youngest son on campus while others also featured his older siblings, Sascha, 23, and Julian, 21.

However, as it turns out, not only is drop-off day a familiar one for the famous parents, having done so twice before for their older kids, but they're also returning to a beloved stomping ground for the siblings.

Shepherd will be starting as a freshman at Duke University aka the same university his sister graduated from last year and where his older brother is currently still a student, pursuing a bachelor's degree in sociology as part of the batch of 2025.

"Move-in weekend. All 3 baby birds have flown. Hope all of you first timers or last timers are holding up," Jessica shared alongside many images from the day, and their famous friends sent support.

© Instagram Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld's son Shepherd has officially moved into his college dorm

"So sweet….," Ali Wentworth, who also just dropped off her youngest daughter Harper for her second year at Vanderbilt University, commented. Barbara Bush also wrote: "Aww!! We love you, Shep (and baby sushi and Julian!)."

Jerry spoke with DukeMag soon after delivering the commencement speech at the university last year about why they'd sent all three of their kids to the same school.

© Instagram His older sister Sascha was on-hand to help him move in as well

"I was doing a show here some years ago and — way before we were even starting to think about colleges — I just looked at the university from the road. And I just thought that place looks nice."

"I just had a feeling about it. And the funny thing is, it turned out to be right. It is what it seems to be," he continued. "There are standards to it that are exceptional, but there's a warmth to it that I think we both responded to."

© Instagram Shepherd is attending Duke University, just his older siblings Sascha and Julian

"That combination of a healthy environment, and a rigorous environment, we thought was rare and special. And then the more time we spent the more we liked it."

Jessica added: "And it seems that family is a very big thing here. I think they just love families. And there are generations of families that have come to this school. So it felt very obvious to us that our second [child] would come here, because we loved it so much."

"And he looked around — he thought he was going to go somewhere else — and it ended up feeling like this is where my family belongs. And our third is coming in the fall," she continued. "And so he also did the exercise of no, I'm not going to go to Duke, I'm going to go somewhere else. And then in the end, he realized this is what our family does, we go to Duke. And that's it."