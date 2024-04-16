Meet Lauryn Hill's 6 children: from her TikTok famous son to model daughter

Though best known for her work with The Fugees and songs like "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Ready or Not" and their "Killing Me Softly With His Song" cover, Lauryn Hill's life as a mom is inseparable from her career.

The beloved singer, 48, first became a mom at the height of her career, in 1997, when she welcomed her first son, Zion. She wrote her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which includes the record "To Zion," while pregnant with him.

Below, get to know more about Lauryn's kids and who she shares them with, including her now-TikTok famous son, and her ties to the legendary Bob Marley.

© Getty Lauryn and her family in 2011

Who is Lauryn Hill's first child?

Zion, 26, is Lauryn's first son with ex-partner Rohan Marley, 51, son of Bob Marley and Janet Hunt.

In 1998, she told the Los Angeles Times that having Zion "helped me realize what was really important," and explained: "I had made a lot of decisions for other people more than myself – which women tend to do. A lot of people were against my having a child so early, and at that point in my career. After the success of The Score, I was suddenly forced to go off the road, because I was seven or eight months pregnant. It was one of the first things I did where I put my happiness first."

Zion himself is a father to son Zephaniah Nesta, born in 2017, and daughter Azariah Genesis, who he shares with longtime girlfriend Tania.

© Getty The singer and her TikTok famous son Joshua, who goes by YG Marley, performing at Coachella

How many children does Lauryn Hill have?

Lauryn has six kids; aside from Zion, she is also a mom to daughter Selah, 25, son Joshua, 22, and John, 21, daughter Sarah, 16, plus in 2011, she welcomed son Micah, 12, though his mom has not publicly disclosed the identity of his father.

Selah, who is the spitting image of her mom, is both a model and actress, with an upcoming role in crime movie Swerving.

Meanwhile, Joshua is following in the footsteps of both his mom and grandfather, and has recently exploded on TikTok thanks to his viral song "Praise Jah In The Moonlight," which has been used on TikTok in over 2.6 million videos, and his first post with the song has over 78 million views.

© Getty Lauryn and Rohan in 1999

Did Lauryn Hill marry Bob Marley's son?

Though she had in the past referred to Rohan – an entrepreneur and former Canadian Football League player – as her husband, the two never married.

Rohan himself was married to Geraldine Khawly from 1993 to 1996, after which he was in an on-and-off relationship with Lauryn for several years. Rohan and Geraldine welcomed daughter Eden in 1994 as well as son Nico the following year, and Lauryn appears to be close to both of them, having often shared photos with and tributes to them on social media.

He later briefly married Brazilian model and singer Barbara Fialho, 36, from 2019 to 2020.

