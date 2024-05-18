6 times Rihanna's son with A$AP Rocky RZA was more stylish than his parents

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are arguably one of the most fashionable couples going. Both style icons within their own right, there isn't a single red carpet they haven't made their own. So it's no surprise that their two children, RZA and Riot, are super stylish babies.

Baby fashion seems to have occupied both their parents' minds, as Rihanna revealed that when she dresses her sons, she always tries "to dress them like Rocky."

"I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?'", she explained to Entertainment Tonight before revealing she has "the biggest hack — their dad."

Meanwhile, it seems that Rocky has been planning his kids' wardrobes way before he started dating Rihanna. In 2013, the rapper released the track "Fashion Killa", recruiting then-good friend RiRi to appear in the music video.

Like a prophet, he rapped: "Versace, got a lot, but she may never wear it, but she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents" - alluding to the archival wardrobe he hoped to build for his progeny.

As the couple recently celebrated another year of Baby RZA, and fans continue to speculate that the couple may have another baby on the way, here are their eldest son's best fashion looks so far.

1/ 6 © Instagram Bold black look for first birthday As RZA turned one, Rocky and RiRi celebrated the significant day with an inspired party - the theme was Wu Tang Clan. Never a couple to go off theme (you've seen their Met Gala looks!), they dressed RZA in a bold black look that matched their own matching leather outfits. The trio all wore sunglasses to complete the look.



2/ 6 © Instagram Clean white look for second birthday Rihanna and Rocky opted for a lighter look for RZA's second birthday, as he wore a white t-shirt and patterned brown pants for a dapper look. RZA looked a lot like his father with his hair in neatly done braids.



3/ 6 © @asaprocky Looking sharp in a sweater vest RZA looked like a total gentleman as he was dressed in a knitted sweater vest over a clean white shirt, and brown corduroy pants. He even out-dressed his dad, as the rapper opted for a grey hoodie.

4/ 6 © @asaprocky A classic baby grow Sometimes the best look is a classic, which RZA's parents clearly know as they shared a photo of Rocky holding the little one in a classic baby grow covered in adorable puppies.

5/ 6 © @asaprocky Stylish in stripes In this family portrait, Rihanna holds onto her son as he rocks green stripes with a big smile on his face. Arguably, the little one stands out in the bright and fresh look, but as Rocky leans in to take the mirror shot of the three, they all look like one big happy family.

