Rihanna's son Riot Rose receives adorable tribute from dad ASAP Rocky as he turns one

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's youngest son, Riot Rose, celebrates his first year around the sun today!

ASAP penned a sweet Instagram message to his baby for the big day, writing, "Happy 1st birthday to my 2nd born son Riot Rose Mayers" in all caps, followed by a heart emoji.

The post featured a slew of adorable snaps of Riot, including the doting father holding his two children, whom he shares with beauty mogul Rihanna, pictures of the rapper facetiming his second-born, and sweet videos of father-son bonding time.

Riot was the spitting image of his superstar mother in the shots, and fans seemed to agree; one wrote in the comments, "Riot looks like Rihhhhh", while another fan praised ASAP for excelling at his "fatherly duties".

The carousel has garnered over a million likes, and ASAP's fellow rappers joined in the comments to celebrate Riot's birthday. Rapper Skepta wrote, "The guys!" while Juicy J commented, "So happy for you mane…HBD".

Riot Rose, who was born on August 1, 2023, followed the family tradition by having an 'R' name; his older brother is named RZA, his mother is, of course, Rihanna, and his father's birth name is actually Rakim.

© Instagram ASAP Rocky penned the sweet tribute to his youngest son on his birthday

Rihanna gushed about how fatherhood agrees with her partner to Interview magazine in April of this year. "When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling," she said. "I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."

ASAP became a dad for the first time in May 2022, when Rihanna gave birth to RZA. He told Apple Music One's Zane Lowe in 2023 how much his children have changed his life and that he is "so thankful".

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said.

© Instagram ASAP Rocky also shares RZA, 2, with Rihanna

"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

He added, "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Rihanna also revealed to Interview that Riot is growing up quickly and might even overtake his brother, who is a year older. "Riot is actually in all of RZA's one-year-old clothes already. He's only six months," she said.

© Getty Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been dating since 2020

The 'Umbrella' singer announced that she was pregnant with her second child in the most Rihanna way possible at her Superbowl Halftime Show performance. She revealed her belly and rubbed her stomach at the show's beginning, which became the most-watched halftime performance in history with 121 million viewers.

Riot's billionaire mother redefined maternity fashion when she was pregnant with her two boys; who could forget the effortless street style Rihanna sported, with her baby bump as the star feature of her outfit?

© Kevin Mazur Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the Superbowl halftime show

She even stepped out in Dior and Valentino Haute Couture during her pregnancies; it's no wonder she started her own maternity line at Savage x Fenty, her lingerie brand.

As for whether the power couple will have more kids in the future? Rihanna told Interview she would have "As many as god wants me to have...I don't know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy."